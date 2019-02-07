We haven't seen the last of Anthony Davis in a New Orleans Pelicans uniform.

The team's general manager Dell Demps announced in a press release Thursday evening that the all-star forward will play the remaining 27 games of the 2018-19 season, despite Davis' trade demand made public by his agent Rich Paul on Jan. 28.

Here is Demps' statement:

"Anthony Davis will play the remainder of the 2018-19 season for the New Orleans Pelicans. A number of factors contributed to this decision. Ultimately, Anthony made it clear to us that he wants to play and he gives our team the best opportunity to win games. Moreover, the Pelicans want to preserve the integrity of the game and align our organization with NBA policies. We believe Anthony playing upholds the values that are in the best interest of the NBA and its fans. We look forward to seeing Anthony in a Pelicans uniform again soon.”

After Davis wasn't dealt by the Thursday afternoon trade deadline, many speculated the 2012 No. 1 overall pick would sit the remainder of this season to help preserve his health - and therefore his trade value - before the organization could again approach trade talks with teams including the Los Angeles Lakers, the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics starting July 1.

But a week ago in his first public remarks since his trade request, Davis made it clear that he would like to return to the floor if he wasn't traded. He's missed 13 games this season due to injury or illness for a right elbow sprain (three games), and right hip strain (one game), an illness (one game) and a left index finger sprain that kept him out of eight games recently.

Davis was held out of Wednesday's 125-120 road victory over Chicago due to a coach's decision with the trade deadline still looming at the time and the team engaged in potential trade talks with the Lakers.

The Pelicans (24-31) currently sit six games out of the final playoff spot entering Thursday night's contests, and they play next on Friday at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:30 p.m.