The New Orleans Pelicans opened Media Day with a few fresh faces.

DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo are no longer on the team (Cousins opted for the Golden State Warriors while Rondo joined LeBron James in Los Angeles), but Elfrid Payton, a former UL-Lafayette standout, Julius Randle and Jahlil Okafor were new on the scene in the Smoothie King Center Monday.

Walker: After banner year, Anthony Davis hungry for more for himself, Pelicans Anthony Davis cracked open the door and peeped his head into the room as his coach, Alvin Gentry, was addressing reporters at the Pelicans med…

Here are a few storylines to watch for heading into training camp:

1. PAYTON’S POINT

When the Pelicans agreed to terms with point guard Elfrid Payton on a one-year contract during the opening hours of free agency, it wasn’t certain he would be the team’s starter.

A day later Rajon Rondo committed to a surprise deal with the Los Angeles Lakers and thrust Payton unquestionably into the spotlight.

During training camp and preseason, the Gretna native is carrying the heavy responsibility of conducting a powerful Pelicans offense after four mostly forgettable seasons to begin his NBA career.

How he performs over the next month will largely determine whether he’s charged with primary playmaking responsibilities or if Jrue Holiday is shifted onto the ball more often, by playing alongside either Ian Clark or E’Twaun Moore in the backcourt.

2. SMALL FORWARD FRENZY

The Pelicans are holding an open tryout for the final spots on the roster, and the most interesting will likely come on the wing.

General manager Dell Demps signed partially-guaranteed deals with a trio of 6-foot-7 swingmen this offseason. It will give Garlon Green, Kenrich Williams and Troy Williams the opportunity to win a roster spot based who plays best over the duration of preseason.

All three said they chose to come to New Orleans based on the chance to be a part of an open competition.

3. IS JAH RIGHT?

The most intriguing name on the Pelicans’ training camp roster is center Jahlil Okafor. The former Top 5 draft pick and Wooden Award winner out of Duke never replicated his productive rookie year with the 76ers and at 22 years old comes to New Orleans hoping to just make the roster.

The 7-footer has received high marks from Pelicans’ coaches this offseason who believe they can revitalize Okafor’s career after two troubling seasons left him with no guaranteed offers upon hitting free agency.

The Pelicans are thin on traditional centers, which helps Okafor’s chances. But he must prove he can still score like he did as a rookie, while keeping up with New Orleans’ league-leading tempo.

4. POINT BACKSTOP

The backup point guard role is a similar to the Pelicans’ small forward battle. The difference here is they have a favorite already in house.

The Pelicans would like to see rookie guard Frank Jackson, who missed all of last season due to a foot injury, earn a place in the rotation this month.

However, Demps added some competition to the mix as well. Jackson will have to wrestle those minutes from veteran Jarrett Jack and four-year pro Darius Morris, who will both be in training camp on non-guaranteed deals hoping to win a job.

Jackson will make the team regardless, but he will have to earn his minutes.

5. SOLO MISSION

Solomon Hill missed 70 games last season while recovering from a torn hamstring. And when he returned, the Pelicans’ high-priced small forward was largely ineffective due a lack of athleticism.

How Hill recuperated this offseason will be a critical component in how the Pelicans decide to employ their rotation. At his peak, he’s capable of defending some of the league’s best wing scorers, but it’s not certain what condition he’s in.

This month will tell the story.

If he’s not able to regain his form, the Pelicans will have to rely on three-guard lineups for most of the season, which adds a degree of difficulty to stopping those elite wing scorers.