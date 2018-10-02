Gleaning information from an NBA preseason game typically requires a microscope.
Individual performance is difficult to gauge against half-speed defenses and systems are still in their infancy stages. Coaches are more interested in evaluating talent than experimenting with play calls, leading to some sloppy performances and odd lineup combinations.
But, after the New Orleans Pelicans played two preseason games in two nights to start the week, there are some large-scale conclusions to draw.
First, and most obviously, the Pelicans are going to play fast.
It doesn’t take a deep dive into analytics or Synergy Sports to recognize the dizzying pace emanating from the Pelicans, regardless of the lineup. Simply watching the road losses to the youthful Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks gave a glimpse into the team’s up-tempo ethos and it hopes to replicate the league-leading possessions per game mark it attained last season.
New Orleans attempted 97 shots Sunday in Chicago. And then topped it, by taking 104 Monday in Atlanta.
The Pelicans’ official pace in the pair of games, which is an estimate of possessions per team in 48 minutes, was 115.1 and 120.8. For perspective, last year’s quick-draw Pelicans averaged 102.7 for the season and the league median was 99.2.
It was blistering. And it was relentless.
However, it wasn’t necessarily successful. New Orleans struggled to stay in rhythm, which led to averaging 17 turnovers and producing shoddy defensive possessions.
“There also is a lot we need to improve on,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said Sunday. “I thought we played with good pace, but we need better ball movement. We had 23 assists, but need to get that up more to 30 or more. I liked the fact that we pushed the basketball, but we were not consistent tonight. Defensively, we just were not good. Also, 18 turnovers leading to 23 points is too much. We didn’t force enough turnovers on them.”
Beyond the tempo, the Pelicans also showed the personnel transition isn’t seamless. Fully incorporating new point guard Elfrid Payton and new power forward Julius Randle requires repetitions which can’t be fully replicated in a few weeks of practice.
While Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis showed no signs of rust, getting the rest of the rotation involved will be critical before the regular season opens in Houston on Oct. 17.
“We made great progress from (Sunday) night, but I feel like we still have a little ways to go,” Payton said after Monday’s game. “I feel like (Sunday) night I was so used to always having to call stuff and organize things, and these guys already have it down. So, I think it made things go a little bit smoother the next game because you don’t have to think about what should be where. We let the game dictate the plays we ran, which is what we’ll do during the season.”
Ultimately, it’s difficult to gauge preseason successes and failures, because the physicality and the stakes are so divergent from the regular season or playoffs.
But, with three exhibition games remaining, starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday against New York Knicks, there are guideposts Gentry and his staff would like to see. The Pelicans hope to keep the pace where it is, while dialing back the turnovers and getting their top-line rotation ready to start the season in two weeks.
“We continue to play hard and compete hard,” Gentry said. “And everything negative is very correctable, from the standpoint of most is just technical stuff like angles and timing of plays. And we are not going to have that until we continue to play games and have people out there who are going to be in the rotation.”