For more than a month, it was all but etched in stone. A team scorned by a former No. 1-overall pick had been given another chance at a franchise-altering star, with the help of four Ping-Pong balls, Jeff Cohen’s lucky tie and Connie Halphen’s wooden angel.

Zion Williamson, the living, breathing highlight reel with the handles and hops of a guard, dunking tenacity of today’s big men, social media following of a movie star and off-the-court interests of someone who still isn’t 19 would, on June 20 just after 6:30 p.m., become a New Orleans Pelican.

And now he is. Taken with the first pick in Thursday's NBA draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Williamson is now a Pelican.

When asked about being picked by New Orleans, he had a simple answer: "Let's dance."

Williamson also had an emotional moment discussing his mother's influence on his life. He was tearing up, at a loss for words alongside his mother, Sharonda Sampson, when he tried to explain how she "put her needs aside" to care for his.

"I don't know what to say, I didn't think I'd be in this position. My mom sacrificed a lot for me. I wouldn't be here without my mom. She did everything for me," he said, before losing the ability to speak. "I just want to thank her."

Sampson was joined on the scene by Williamson's 5-year-old brother, Noah.

Even on Wednesday, though it was essentially a certainty, the former Duke forward was still sheepish of admitting, at least publicly, the fate waiting for him just hours away. But one thing he knew would be true, once his NBA career began.

“Whatever team I end up with, I know I’m going to give my all,” he said Wednesday at his pre-draft media availability. “I don’t really see the pressure. I’m doing what I love to do, and that’s play basketball. I don’t try to live up to nobody’s expectations. They can set them there, but I don’t try to live up to them. I just try to be me, be the best version of myself that I can be.”

Just over a week ago, Williamson met in person with the Pelicans brass on his first-ever trip to New Orleans, and the impression of a city so welcoming and invigorated by his presence stuck hard and fast with him. Little had changed, after leaving a college campus where he struggled making it to classes on-time while rarely turning down well-wishes or a selfie request.

This year’s NCAA men’s basketball Player of the Year was greeted with that same enthusiasm as he roamed the streets with his family, as Pelicans fans saw a young man who owns basketball skills few can match and who didn’t buy into the national media hysteria that he was too good to want to come to their city.

“Everywhere I went, I’m walking down the street and people are high-fiving me, saying they hope I come here,” he said. “(And with the front office), even though we all understand this is a business, if they were to draft me and have me come to New Orleans, they would try to make it not only about a business. It would be about joining a family, so that’s what I took from it.”

Williamson’s journey to New Orleans was uniquely his own. As a high-school freshman, he stood 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, but two years later he blossomed into a 6-foot-7, 285-pound dunking machine made to ride today’s social media hype train. But he stayed put, at Spartanburg Day School, where they knew him well before the rest of the nation did. From there, he went to Duke, according to recruiting rankings as the team’s third-best freshman.

All he did was average 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 blocks to help earn the Blue Devils the No. 1 overall seed entering this spring’s NCAA tournament, and he did it all while during the country’s consistently most-hated roster into college basketball’s darlings.

Entering his rookie NBA season, Williamson is only dreaming higher.

“Kind of everything, like MVP, Rookie of the Year, eventually possibly Defensive Player of the Year, Hall-of-Famer,” he said Wednesday. “I think if you don’t hold yourself to those standards or try to carry yourself as such, then I don’t know what you’re striving for.

“I am ready. I think everybody has that mindset. I think if somebody doesn’t have that mindset, then I don’t know if they’re playing the right sport.”

But his introduction with the Pelicans won’t come without a dose of controversy. Last week, Williamson filed a lawsuit against Prime Sports Marketing LLC, to terminate a five-year contract he signed with the company back in April, alleging that it was not lawful in the state of North Carolina where it was signed.

Williamson then signed a contract with CAA Sports to represent him just weeks ago on May 30, but news broke Thursday that Prime Sports has filed a countersuit against both parties, accusing them of breach of contract and seeks $100 million in punitive damages against Williamson, CAA and two of its employees.

The new Pelicans forward was asked about the lawsuit Wednesday, but said he was just “focusing on basketball” and the pro dreams he’s held since he was a kid. Nothing has swerved him off his path of destiny before, and he wasn’t about to let anything do so now.

“You dream about this for so long. You don’t know if it’s going to come true,” he said. “People say you’re lucky, but I think we made ourselves lucky. The hard work, the sacrifices we made to be here. I think it gave us the opportunity to be here.”

