Rajon Rondo’s tenure in New Orleans ended after a single season.

The point guard agreed to terms on a one-year, $9 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday afternoon, according to reports by ESPN.

Rondo is signing a one-year deal with Lakers, per source. https://t.co/wDG7BO7hLk — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

Rondo was often hailed by Pelicans’ players and coaches as not only its most vocal leader in the locker room, but also the catalyst of the team’s up-tempo style, which helped overcome the mid-season loss of DeMarcus Cousins to win the franchise’s first playoff series in a decade.

Now, the Pelicans will have to fill the void in both places.

By all accounts, executives and coaches in New Orleans wanted Rondo to return and made an offer to do so, but didn’t have the flexibility under the salary cap to match the Lakers’ $9 million offer. Los Angeles cleared space by renouncing a cap hold on center Julius Randle just minutes prior to reports of Rondo surfacing.

The Pelicans were hamstrung by operating over the salary cap and restricted to just the mid-level exception.

It also didn’t help the Pelicans’ chances when LeBron James chose to sign with the Lakers just 24 hours earlier, immediately turning Los Angeles from a Western Conference also-ran into a championship contender.

While New Orleans’ one-year, $2.7 million agreement reached with point guard Elfrid Payton on Sunday helps cushion the blow in the backcourt to a degree, it doesn’t make up for everything they’ll lose without Rondo on the roster. Not only did Rondo average 8.2 assists and 8.3 points in 65 games, he was a close confidant with Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday in setting the Pelicans’ identity.

Throughout the Pelicans’ postseason run, Rondo was credited by teammates and coaches for promoting team camaraderie and chemistry, organizing group events and ensuring the whole roster felt included.

“These guys go out to dinner a lot together,” coach Alvin Gentry said in May. “When I say they go out, it’s just about every guy on the team, unless you have something in the city or family there. These guys go out a lot together and they did it in Portland and they’ve done it in just about every city we’ve been in. When you’re together and in that environment, you can’t help but be close.

“Most of the guys, you can see them when they come (for a press conference), the first thing they say is they play for each other. And that means a lot. Rondo has a lot to do with that.”