The athletic trainer for the Phoenix Suns will move to New Orleans to join the Pelicans, according to a report from Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Stein reported on Twitter that the Pelicans recruited athletic trainer Aaron Nelson. Nelson was with the Suns for nearly two decades.

The Pelicans new EVP of Basketball Operations David Griffin previously worked with Nelson in Phoenix.

Nelson has been a fixture with the Suns' vaunted athletic training staff for two decades and was a prime target for new Pelicans EVP of Basketball Operations David Griffin, who previously worked alongside Nelson first-hand in Phoenix — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 30, 2019

Griffin and Nelson both started with the Suns in 1993. Griffin began interning while he was still a student at Arizona State University. Nelson was hired as an assistant athletic trainer. Griffin stayed in Phoenix for 17 seasons.

+2 The David Griffin regime: 6 observations from the new Pelicans VP's press conference Undoubtedly, the biggest news that came out of David Griffin’s introductory press conference on Wednesday was the Pelicans’ new executive vice…

Nelson was only the second head athletic trainer in the Suns' history, according to his bio on the National Basketball Athletic Trainers Association website.

When Nelson was promoted to the head job, he was the second youngest head athletic trainer in the NBA.

He is a native of Manning, Iowa. He attended Iowa State University and California University of Pennsylvania.