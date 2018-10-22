By now, it's no secret that former New Orleans Pelicans point guard Rajon Rondo, now with the Los Angeles Lakers, got into an on court scuffle against Houston point guard Chris Paul during Saturday's Rockets win.
But according to Sam Amick of The Athletic, that fight extended to the stands of the Staples Center.
Amick reported that Rondo's girlfriend and Paul's wife reportedly got heated during the game, with some eyewitnesses saying the former shoving the latter.
An eyewitness told @thelasentinel Ramon Rondo’s significant other shoved Jada Paul, Chris Paul’s wife, who was sitting next to Savannah James. Security immediately broke the two up.— Lauren A. Jones (@LoJoMedia) October 21, 2018
Chris Paul was still so angry after the game, multiple individuals said, because a member of Rajon Rondo's family made "inappropriate" comments to Paul's wife, Jada, in the stands after the altercation.— Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) October 21, 2018
Lakers forward Brandon Ingram was suspended four games while Rondo and Paul were suspended three and two games respectively.