Pelicans Warriors Basketball

New Orleans Pelicans' Rajon Rondo makes a face as he holds the ball during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

By now, it's no secret that former New Orleans Pelicans point guard Rajon Rondo, now with the Los Angeles Lakers, got into an on court scuffle against Houston point guard Chris Paul during Saturday's Rockets win.

But according to Sam Amick of The Athletic, that fight extended to the stands of the Staples Center.

Amick reported that Rondo's girlfriend and Paul's wife reportedly got heated during the game, with some eyewitnesses saying the former shoving the latter.

Lakers forward Brandon Ingram was suspended four games while Rondo and Paul were suspended three and two games respectively.

View comments