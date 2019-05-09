SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio drilled three home runs as the Missions defeated New Orleans 5-4 in the rain Thursday night.
New Orleans' Austin Dean and Gabriel Guerrero each hammered solo home runs. Dean in the eighth and Guerrero in the ninth inning but it was not enough as the Missions have won two of the first three in the series.
The Missions' Mauricio Dubon drilled a solo shot in the first inning, and David Freitas added another in the second. New Orleans tied the game in the third with a pair of unearned runs.
San Antonio starter Thomas Jankins worked six innings and allowed four hits and two unearned runs for his second win of the season. In the bottom of the fourth with two men on and two outs, it was Jankins’ single that scored the go-ahead run.
The Missions added a two-run home run from Tyler Saladino in the fifth. Ben Meyer allowed three runs in four innings for the loss.
Game notes: Matt Snyder 20 game on base streak ended in the fourth, when he was retired as a pinch hitter. The 20 games was fourth longest in the PCL. ... New Orleans falls to 5-7 in one run games.
Upcoming: The Baby Cakes and Missions meet at 7:05 p.m. Friday in final game of the four-game set.