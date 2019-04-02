With just four games left in a season that once looked promising but took such a sharp turn for the worse in the second half, Pelicans fans have little to look forward to in this final week of the regular season.
As the season winds down, including Wednesday night’s second-to-last home game against the Charlotte Hornets, and while the front office will continue to evaluate the young talent like Christian Wood, Cheick Diallo and Jahlil Okafor, several things that will impact New Orleans’ offseason and future will take place around the NBA.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Pelicans were tied with the Washington Wizards with the eighth-worst record in the league, as teams eliminated from playoff contention begin to survey where they may fall in the NBA draft lottery on May 14. This year’s lottery system is slightly tweaked, with the process deciding the top-four picks instead of the first three, and with the odds for landing the top pick decreasing for the worst three teams and increasing for teams 4-13 (the 14th-worst record stays with a 0.5 percent chance of striking gold).
Though many of these teams may use their final contests to “evaluate their young core” or “rest players in danger of further injury” — today’s tanking terminology — there still stands to be plenty of shuffling.
The worst four teams are essentially set, with the fourth-worst record, the Bulls, owning a 7.5-game lead over the fifth-worst Hawks, and the Knicks, Suns and Cavaliers occupying the top three. The Pelicans could still land the fifth-worst record but will likely end up in one of the next five slots.
Here’s a look at the teams surrounding the Pelicans in the standings, who they have left to face, and what their draft odds would be if the season had ended April 1.
5. Atlanta Hawks
Current record: 28-49
Current draft odds: 10.5 percent chance at No.1 pick; 42.1 percent chance at a top-four pick
Remaining opponents and odds of winning: at Spurs (13 percent), 76ers (32 percent), at Magic (16 percent), at Bucks (8 percent), Pacers (35 percent)
Projected record: 28-54
T6. Dallas Mavericks
Current record: 31-46
Current draft odds: 8.25 percent; 34.55 percent
Remaining opponents and odds of winning: Timberwolves (63 percent), Grizzlies (69 percent), at Grizzlies (42 percent), Suns (76 percent), at Spurs (22 percent)
Projected record: 34-48
T6. Memphis Grizzlies
Current record: 31-46
Current draft odds: 8.25 percent; 34.55 percent
Remaining opponents and odds of winning: at Trail Blazers (8 percent), at Mavericks (31 percent), Mavericks (58 percent), at Pistons (21 percent), Warriors (13 percent)
Projected record: 32-50
T8. Washington Wizards
Current record: 32-46
Current draft odds: 5.25 percent; 23.2 percent
Remaining opponents and odds of winning: Bulls (89 percent), Spurs (55 percent), at Knicks (67 percent), Celtics (35 percent)
Projected record: 35-47
T8. New Orleans Pelicans
Current record: 32-46
Current draft odds: 5.25 percent; 23.2 percent
Remaining opponents and odds of winning: Hornets (23 percent), at Suns (28 percent), at Kings (27 percent), Warriors (11 percent)
Projected record: 32-50
10. Minnesota Timberwolves
Current record: 34-43
Current draft odds: 3 percent; 13.9 percent
Remaining opponents and odds of winning: at Mavericks (37 percent), Heat (62 percent), Thunder (38 percent), Raptors (30 percent), at Nuggets (14 percent)
Projected record: 35-47
T11. Los Angeles Lakers
Current record: 35-42
Current draft odds: 1.75 percent; 8.3 percent
Remaining opponents and odds of winning: at Thunder (11 percent), Warriors (11 percent), at Clippers (17 percent), Jazz (23 percent), Trail Blazers (37 percent)
Projected record: 35-47
T11. Charlotte Hornets
Current record: 35-42
Current draft odds: 1.75 percent; 8.3 percent
Remaining opponents and odds of winning: at Pelicans (77 percent), Raptors (30 percent), at Pistons (30 percent), at Cavaliers (62 percent), Magic (51 percent)
Projected record: 38-44
With these results, taken from fivethirtyeight.com’s projections, the teams 1-12 in the NBA draft lottery would be:
1. Knicks (14 percent chance for No. 1 pick; 52.1 percent chance for top-four pick)
T2. Suns (14 percent; 52.1 percent)
T2. Cavaliers (14 percent; 52.1 percent)
4. Bulls (12.5 percent; 48.1 percent)
5. Hawks (10.5 percent; 42.1 percent)
T6. Grizzlies (8.25 percent; 34.55 percent)
T6. Pelicans (8.25 percent; 34.55 percent)
8. Mavericks (6 percent; 26.2 percent)
T9. Wizards (3.17 percent; 14.5 percent)
T9. Timberwolves (3.17 percent; 14.5 percent)
T9. Lakers (3.17 percent; 14.5 percent)
12. Hornets (1.5 percent; 7.2 percent)
Should these results pan out as such, the Pelicans would gain a 3 percent bump in their odds at the likes of Zion Williamson, as well as a leap in their odds at a top-four pick by more than 10 percent up to more than a one-in-three shot. So though Alvin Gentry’s squad could put together a starting lineup out of its injury report, not all is lost if the defeats do continue to pile up as they did during their 5-10 stretch in March.