The Pelicans pulled off their second trade of the season, shipping off forward Nikola Mirotic to the Milwaukee Bucks, according to reports.

The 6-foot-10 sharpshooter will be traded for forward Stanley Johnson, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 draft, as well as center Jason Smith and will include the Detroit Pistons as well. The Pelicans will also receive four second round picks, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

That haul of second-round picks includes Denver's in 2019, Washington's in 2020 and 2021 and Milwaukee's in 2020.

The Pelicans acquired Mirotic mid-season a year ago on Feb. 1 in response to DeMarcus Cousins' season-ending left Achilles tear, sending center Omer Askik, guards Jameer Nelson, Tony Allen and a first-round pick to the Bulls. They also received a second-round pick in return.

During his 30-game stretch with New Orleans to close out the 2017-18 campaign, Mirotic averaged 14.6 points and 8.2 rebounds a game, helping the Pelicans roll to the second round of the playoffs.

This season, he's averaged 16.7 points and 8.3 rebounds a game, but has been hampered by injuries, missing 23 of the team's 55 games with a pair of right ankle sprains (two games and 12 games), illness (two games), and a right calf strain that has held him out of the team's previous seven games.

Johnson comes to New Orleans from Detroit after it was reported Wednesday night that the Pistons had shipped the 22-year-old to Milwaukee for center Thon Maker.

The Arizona alum has started just seven games in his 48 appearances this season after making the starting-five 50 times with the Pistons a year ago. In 20 minutes a game this season, he's averaged 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 38.1 percent from the field and 28.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Smith is a 7-foot center who was originally a first-round back in 2007. played for four seasons with the Pelicans from 2010-14. During that stint in New Orleans, the Colorado State alum made 62 starts in 199 appearances and shot 48.1 percent from the field and 80.7 percent from the foul line. He averaged 7.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Since, his production, efficiency and usage have declined significantly during stints with the New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks, who acquired him back on Dec. 7 in a three-team trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since then, he's appeared in just six games - none since Jan. 16. He's averaging 3.2 points and 2.7 rebounds in 18 appearances this season.

The Pelicans, wrapped up in a whirlwind following star center Anthony Davis' trade request a week ago, were also rumored to be shopping Julius Randle. Wednesday night, the team agreed to trade Wesley Johnson to the Washington Wizards for Markieff Morris.

The NBA trade deadline is at 2 p.m. Thursday (CST).