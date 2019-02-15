The New Orleans Pelicans parted ways with general manager Dell Demps on Friday morning.
The team wasted little time finding his interim replacement.
The Pelicans announced Danny Ferry as the team's interim general manager Friday afternoon.
Ferry has served as a consultant to Demps for the past three seasons.
"My focus for the rest of the season is to provide leadership to our basketball operations group and give Alvin (Gentry) and our players the resources and support to positively impact the culture and foundation now and going forward," Ferry said. "Along with that, I will work with our basketball operations staff to ensure that the direction of our scouting, personnel and player development is as strong as can be.”
The changes came right as the all-star break begins, one day after the Pelicans beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-122 on Thursday night in the Smoothie King Center.
Under the team's current organizational chart, the general manager reports to head of basketball operations Mickey Loomis, who reports to Benson. That could change, according to a statement from team owner Gayle Benson.
“We will immediately begin the process of restructuring our basketball operations department,” Benson said. “This will include a comprehensive, but confidential, search aided by outside consultants to identify a new leader of our basketball operations, directly reporting to me.”
Ferry talked to Loomis on Friday about the new position.
"First, I want to say Dell Demps is a good friend and this is a hard day for all of us, but especially Dell and his family," Loomis said. "I appreciate Dell bringing me into the Pelicans organization almost three years ago. Second, the Pelicans have been good to me during that time. I, along with the rest of the front office staff, owe it to the coaches and our players to continue to help the organization in any way possible moving forward."
Ferry has over 25 years of NBA experience as both a player and front office executive. His previous front office experience includes President of Basketball Operations and General Manager for the Atlanta Hawks (2012-15), Vice President of Basketball Operations for the San Antonio Spurs organization (2010-12), and General Manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers (2005-10).
The Pelicans are 26-33 this season. The team reached the playoffs three times during Demp's tenure. Their only postseason series win came last season when they swept the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round before losing to the eventual champion Golden State Warriors in the second round.
"As difficult as these decisions are, my responsibility is to provide the leadership and resources necessary to deliver a winning team to our fans and community," Benson said in a statement. "I take that responsibility seriously and would like to assure our fans that I am prepared to provide any, and all, resources required to compete for championships. My expectations, and the expectations of our fans, are that this team will compete at a high level for the remainder of the season."