Pelicans fans and New Orleanians upset about the way the Anthony Davis trade saga has played out over the last several weeks, the all-NBA forward has a message for you.

Davis visited with members of the media Saturday afternoon during the NBA's All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina, ahead of the evening's festivities, speaking candidly about his desire to leave New Orleans via trade 18 months ahead of when he can opt out of his 5-year, $127 million contract a year early to hit unrestricted free agency.

While most were focused on comments Davis said about adding potential trade partners the Boston Celtics to his list of preferred destinations, the most eye-opening may have been his message to New Orleans during this tumultuous time.

Davis said he not only loves the city of New Orleans and its fans, but he's also plotted the perfect way to let his affections be known -- a "heartwarming message" on Instagram.

"I will always have love for the city of New Orleans," Davis said, according to Sporting News NBA writer Sean Deveney. "When that time comes I am going to definitely have a heartwarming message for them and put it out on Instagram like everybody else does."

Davis' comment comes just a day after the Pelicans parted ways with general manager Dell Demps and placed Danny Ferry in his stead as interim GM for the rest of the season. The Pelicans have hired a consulting firm to aid their search for a new, permanent general manager.

The removal of Demps is thought to be somewhat connected to Davis being seen leaving Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder early with his agent Rich Paul after suffering an injury at the end of the first half. Pelicans owner Gayle Benson was "livid" when the scene was broadcast on television, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Benson said the decision to let go of Demps was tough, but it had to be to make sure the Pelicans are a winning team now and in the future. She also said she plans on providing any, and all, resources, to the team to make sure it is able to compete at a high level moving forward.