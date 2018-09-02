The New Orleans Pelicans are taking a retro approach to finding a small forward.
Instead of using a draft pick or experienced free agent to round out depth at the team’s thinnest position, the Pelicans are opting for an old-fashioned tryout.
General manager Dell Demps signed partial-guarantee deals with 6-foot-7 swingmen Troy Williams, Kenrich Williams and Garlon Green this offseason, in the hopes of finding a reliable backup. The Pelicans are in need of a lengthy player, athletic enough to run the floor, big enough to defend one of the league’s most lethal position and skilled as a perimeter shooter.
It’s an opening that’s proven difficult for the Pelicans to fill. But, the transparent process has energized those involved.
“They just told me they’re bringing some guys in and having them go head-on to see who wins a spot,” Kenrich Williams said. “Personally, I’m going to do what I do, and play hard. But they told me it’s just really simple. I just need to come out and compete and I have a chance to make it.
“It’s kind of old school in a way. Not a lot of teams are that up front about it. It’s great. That’s what we are all here for, and we are all trying to make our way into the NBA.”
Kenrich and Troy Williams admitted they signed with the Pelicans primarily because of the opportunity granted to them.
In many NBA outposts, particularly those coming off a playoff season, there are favored candidates to grab each spot on the roster. Training camp invites are often a formality to get an extended look at future G-League players who could be midseason acquisitions if injuries take a toll.
That’s not the message right now in New Orleans.
While the three candidates have varying levels of NBA, collegiate and overseas basketball experience, they expect to have an equal shot of winning a job.
“They told me they wanted more athleticism to the team in general,” Troy Williams said. “They wanted someone who could defend wings and run the floor and be another asset to the team. I feel like I can fill that role pretty easily, and I can move without the ball and play without the ball.
“I want to play and of course everyone wants to play, but the reason I came here was because of the opportunity and the fit with the team. I think there’s a real opportunity to play and fit in well with them.”
Presently, the Pelicans only have two true wings on the roster, Solomon Hill and Darius Miller.
Hill missed 70 games while recovering from offseason hamstring surgery and lacked athleticism upon his return. Miller was a steadying presence off of the bench, and a valuable shooter, but wasn’t a reliable starter or well-rounded wing option.
The Pelicans are hoping someone will emerge from the competition to give the coaching staff more options.
Troy Williams has the most NBA experience of the group, playing in 51 games and averaging 6.2 points over two seasons. Green has played overseas since 2014, and impressed Pelicans’ coaches during this year’s summer league. Kenrich Williams, meanwhile played his last two seasons at TCU and spent the summer with the Denver Nuggets.
All received small guarantees for signing with the Pelicans, and the team holds favorable longer-term options should they make the roster.
Williams, Williams and Green have spent the past several weeks in New Orleans preparing for the competition.
A typical day consists of hitting the weight room in the morning, then shooting on the practice floor, before breaking into position groups with development coaches for drills and finishing up with pickup games and more shooting.
It’s a full-time job getting themselves ready. But it’s an opportunity they can’t pass up.
“I think we’re all here for the same reason,” Kenrich Williams said. “I think we are all trying to achieve a goal and be on a team that can really use what we do well. Right now, I’m just trying to get better and take advantage of the chance I have. It’s exciting, because it’s kind of an old-school-way to do it.”