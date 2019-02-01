Anthony Davis repeated the same phrase as he was prodded with questions over his request for a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans: "It's my time."

But he categorically denied he ever gave his team a preferred destination, despite rumors he desires to play with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

"I never gave the pelicans a destination or anything so I'm not sure where that’s coming from," he said, adding that "it's on the Pelicans" to decide where he's traded.

Davis was making his first public comments after requesting a trade from the Pelicans earlier this week. His statement also made clear he was not interested in re-signing with the Pelicans when he is eligible for an extension before next season.

He also clarified that the initial statement from his agent Rich Paul came in answer to a reporter's question and it wasn't intended to leak to the media.

He was fined $50,000 by the NBA for the public demand for a trade.

“I feel like it’s my time. I gave the city organizations fans everything I felt like I could. Don’t know how long I’m going to play this game. … I feel like it’s my time to move on,” Davis said.

Davis was injured leading up to his trade demand and has not suited up in the Pelicans' two games since. Despite the uncertain status, though, he said he fully intends to play when his troublesome finger heals up.

"My intention is to play. I’ve been working to get my finger back healthy. Obviously it’s a tough situation. But my intention is to still play and when I’m able to play I plan on suiting up," he said.

Davis added that he'd spoken to coach Alvin Gentry about the situation.

The trade request made official what had been rumored and theorized about for months: The Pelicans will almost certainly see one of the NBA's biggest stars in a different city and uniform. The biggest questions remaining are when and where.

The Pelicans have until the Feb. 7 trade deadline to agree to a deal or they must wait until the offseason. Reports surfaced Thursday that the franchise had been in touch with Lakers brass, who had laid multiple potential offers on the table.

The Lakers have an incentive to make a move this season, as they will be without serious competition from the Boston Celtics, who can not trade for Davis while their star point guard Kyrie Irving remains under his current contract. After July 1, Boston can bring its trove of young players and draft picks into the conversation.

Davis has played all seven of his NBA seasons in New Orleans since he was made the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft.

