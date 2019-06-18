The expectations, much like the highlight-reel dunks he threw down night after night on SportsCenter, are sky high.

So high, in fact, they seem almost unfair to place on his broad, but oh-so-young shoulders.

He's only 18, not old enough to enter any of the bars in New Orleans where the patrons on Thursday at about 6:30 p.m. will be chanting his name: "Zi-on.... Zi-on!!"

Well, not that any bar owners around the city would actually ever card and deny access to the guy about to become the face of the New Orleans Pelicans when David Griffin, the team's vice president of basketball operations, makes one of the easiest decisions of his professional career.

"With the first pick of the 2019 NBA draft, the New Orleans Pelicans select Zion Williamson," NBA commissioner Adam Silver will most certainly announce, officially tipping off the professional career of one of the most anticipated rookies in recent NBA history.

"The only player in the same ballpark, as far as hype, that I can remember is LeBron (James)," said Sekou Smith, senior analyst for NBA.com and NBA TV who has covered the league for 21 years. "And LeBron didn’t have the global power of social media fanning the immense flames that trumpeted his arrival. Zion is on another level in that respect."

Williamson was just 2 years old when the Cleveland Cavaliers used the first overall pick 16 years ago to select a kid from Akron, Ohio with a tattoo on his back that read "The Chosen One."

The name "Zion" came from the Bible at the suggestion of his great grandmother, who wanted his mom to find a name for him that was "something extra special."

Now it's Williamson's turn to show that's what he is.

He'll try to live up to the lofty expectations and become not only the face of the Pelicans, but perhaps someday even the entire NBA. He's so freakishly athletic that former LSU assistant football coach Eric Mateos offered him a scholarship to play tight end. He was on the cover of SLAM magazine when he was 16 years old. The headline on that 2017 cover simply said "Are you ready for Zion Williamson?"

Two years later, the folks in New Orleans and the NBA are ready. Companies with lucrative endorsement deals are lining up to sign him. The only players to come to the NBA with quite this much buzz are, perhaps, James in 2003 and Shaquille O'Neal 11 years before that.

Williamson is the reason the workers in the Pelicans ticket office erupted in cheers when the team won the draft lottery in May. Their jobs all of a sudden became easier. The video of their celebration went viral, much like many of the thunderous dunks the 6-foot-7, 284-pound forward displayed during his one season at Duke.

Billboards were put up around New Orleans counting down the days to the draft. But really, they were counting down the days for the arrival of Williamson. The last time the city salivated for a rookie like this was in 2006, when the Saints selected Reggie Bush with the No. 2 overall pick. Like Williamson, Bush was the man in his sport, entering the league with jaw-dropping collegiate highlights and star power typically reserved for seasoned veterans.

Bush knows just what the expectations can be like for a player like Williamson.

"I would tell a guy like Zion to embrace the process and everything that comes your way, whether good or bad," Bush said. "Embrace the tough times even more, because that's what's going to make you stronger in the long run. Embrace it all. You have to just trust the process and trust that the path you're on is the right path. Trust that you were brought here for a reason."

For Williamson, that reason is simple.

He's here to breathe life into a franchise that has been to the playoffs just twice in the past eight seasons and has won just two playoff series ever. He'll become the new face of the franchise, a title that previously belonged to Anthony Davis, who was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers this past weekend.

"He's elevated every place he's ever been," said Lee Sartor, Williamson's high school coach. "He elevated his high school team and the city of Spartanburg and the state of South Carolina. Then you think Duke is already Duke, but he elevated Duke. And I think he is going to do the same thing once he gets to New Orleans."

Williamson was the consensus national player of the year after averaging 22.6 points 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists with the Blue Devils. He became one of just three freshmen in NCAA history to record 500 points, 50 steals and 50 blocks in a season. The other two were Davis and Kevin Durant, players now considered among the best in the NBA.

Williamson is hoping to join then in that conversation.

"The biggest challenge is just trying to live up to everybody's expectations and them not just seeing me as a rookie," Williamson said Monday in an interview on ESPN. "Because I feel like a lot of people are just trying to see me as a superstar, but at the end of the day I'm just an 18-year old rookie."

In July, Williamson turns 19. That's how long Drew Brees, the biggest sports star in New Orleans, has been in the NFL. Brees knows what it's like to have everyone in a sports-crazed city counting on you to deliver.

"I'd just say embrace the city," Brees said. "One of the best pieces of advice that was given to me when I first got to New Orleans was if you love New Orleans, it will love you back. There's no truer statement. We truly have the greatest fans in the world. The Who Dat nation extends to the Pelicans as well. I think the bond is created not just in what you do on the field and on the court, but it's how you blend into the community."

It helps, of course, if Williamson delivers winning seasons and eventually a championship or two. But titles aren't automatic just because you're a No.1 draft pick.

Of the No.1 picks taken over the past 30 years, only six have won championships. Only Tim Duncan (5), O'Neal (4) and James (3) have led their teams to multiple titles.

Could Williamson add his name to that list?

"He’s clearly a next-level prospect from a talent perspective," Smith said. "He checks all the boxes. And I think he’s walking into a great situation with other young players who will all be allowed to grow and mature together. He’s got an excellent coach to guide him in Alvin Gentry and a guy running the show in David Griffin who’s as good as they come in terms of front office visionaries, a guy who helped make magic in Cleveland when LeBron returned from Miami. I’m not sure people understand what a difficult task that was."

Sartor, who coached Williamson for four seasons in high school, believes he's up to the challenge. Williamson led Spartanburg Day School to three consecutive state championships on his way to becoming a McDonald's All-American.

"The obvious thing is people see his energy on the floor and the passion he plays with and the fact that he's a winner on the court," Sartor said. "But what people need to understand is that he's not only going to change the culture on the court, but he's going to change the culture off the court. He'll do that because he's just a good person."

Sartor watched Williamson grow from 5-foot-9 to 6-3 between his eighth- and ninth-grade years. He grew another four inches by the time he finished high school. But while his stature changed, his demeanor didn't.

"He keeps things in perspective," Sartor said. "I say this all the time. God doesn't put on you what you can't handle. God has given him a lot of physical gifts and a lot of great basketball skills. But Zion remains humble because he keeps things in perspective. He still understands that he is not as good as he can be. There is a lot of room for improvement, and his goals are to make all of his weaknesses into strengths and to make his strengths stronger."

Sartor describes Williamson as an "old soul" who plays the game the old-school way.

"He's going to share and make the right plays to make sure his teammates are successful and the team is successful," Sartor said. "And that's how he is off the court. He's not going to be doing a whole lot of crazy stuff. He just has an old spirit. I think one day we might be saying that we are looking at the best player on the planet."

That may seem like a lot to expect from an old spirit trapped inside of a soon-to-be 19-year old body.

Williamson awaits the challenge. He knows there are skeptics who questions whether his game will translate to the NBA.

"When people think I can't do something or people think I'm not going to accomplish anything, I love it," he told ESPN. "It just makes me work harder."

And the city of New Orleans awaits it as well. To some, it's the perfect marriage: a superstar player heading to a franchise starving for the attention that a player like him will bring.

"I think we’ve already determined that Zion has the right stuff to be the face of a franchise," Smith said. "And who loves a show more than the folks in New Orleans? I can’t think of a better fit all the way around."