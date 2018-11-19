The New Orleans Pelicans announced on Monday that point guard Elfrid Payton will miss approximately six weeks after breaking his left pinkie finger Friday at home in a 129-124 win against the New York Knicks. The Gretna native will undergo surgery on Tuesday.
Payton returned to the starting lineup Friday before suffering the injury during the first quarter. He had missed the nine previous games with a sprained right ankle.
The Pelicans signed Payton this July as the team's starting point guard after the 2014 first round pick was traded from the Magic to the Suns in February. In six games this season, the Louisiana-Lafayette alum is averaging 9.7 points per game to go with 5.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 25.3 minutes per contest.
"It's an unfortunate thing for him," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said after Friday's game. "He worked so hard to get himself back and ready to go. For that to happen, I felt bad for him, and we really miss him. He's a big part of what we try to do."