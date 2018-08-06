The first viewing of the 2018-19 New Orleans Pelicans has been set.
The team released its preseason schedule on Monday afternoon, featuring five games played over 12 days in preparation of the 82-game regular season on the horizon. It’s one more exhibition than they participated in last season, but still features only one home game.
Four consecutive road contests open the preseason slate, including games on back-to-back nights to start the exhibition season. The Pelicans travel to Chicago and Atlanta on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, facing the Bulls and Hawks just 23 hours apart.
From there, the Pelicans will return to New Orleans for more practice before single-game road trips to New York on Oct. 5 and Miami on Oct. 10. A night later, on Oct. 11, they’ll conclude the preseason by hosting the Toronto Raptors inside the Smoothie King Center at 7 p.m.
It will likely be the only chance Pelicans fans can see new additions like power forward Julius Randle and point guard Elfrid Payton before the regular season opens.
While all preseason games are broadcast on the team’s flagship radio station, WRNO 99.5 FM, none are currently slated to air on local television. Last year, two games were shown on the Pelicans’ official mobile app, but those plans were not disclosed on Monday.
The NBA is expected to release the league-wide regular season schedule later this month, but hasn’t revealed a formal date for its unveiling. Last year, the schedule dropped on August 14 and in 2016 it was revealed on August 11.