After officially introducing a new radio play-by-play analyst and flagship radio station earlier this week, the New Orleans Pelicans made another change to how fans across the region can consume their games from afar starting next season.
The franchise, alongside FOX Sports New Orleans, announced Thursday that Antonio Daniels will serve as the new TV color analyst for the 2019-20 season, replacing David Wesley, who was the crew’s color analyst for the last seven seasons.
Daniels joins the tandem of Joel Meyers, who serves as the TV play-by-play announcer, and Jennifer Hale, who is the station’s sideline reporter, after he worked as a studio analyst for FOX Sports Oklahoma and FOX Sports Southwest over the last four years.
“I’m truly humbled, blessed and excited for the opportunity to join the Pelicans broadcast team, and I’m looking forward to sharing the ride with the great fans of New Orleans,” he said in a team release. “What an exciting time for this organization.”
The former guard, who was the No. 4 pick in the 1997 draft selected by the Vancouver Grizzlies, played a 13-year career in the NBA that ended with the 2010-11 season with the Philadelphia 76ers, but he spent a stint toward the tail-end with the then-Hornets. In December of 2008, the Wizards dealt Daniels to New Orleans as part of a three-team deal with the Grizzlies.
He played out the rest of that campaign in the Crescent City, appearing in 61 games while making four starts and averaging 3.8 points and 2.1 assists per game, but he was traded the following offseason to Minnesota. During his career, he also played for the Portland Trail Blazers, Seattle SuperSonics and won the 1999 NBA title with the San Antonio Spurs.
“I know Antonio personally and professionally and can assure our fans that he will be a valuable asset of the TV broadcast and the New Orleans community,” said executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin. “His knowledge of the game from his years of playing experience, combined with his enthusiasm for the NBA and a constant desire to learn, will take the viewership experience to another level.”