The NBA is getting smaller.
The New Orleans Pelicans are staying big.
Acquiring free agent Julius Randle sent a message. The Pelicans aren’t changing philosophies, just personnel.
Hours before injured All-Star DeMarcus Cousins bolted for Golden State, general manager Dell Demps showed he wasn’t backing away from his vision. When Demps traded Buddy Hield and a first-round pick for Cousins in February, he insisted pairing Anthony Davis alongside another prolific offensive big man would bring out the best in both.
In fact, the team adopted the social media motto to #DoItBig as a response. But the concept never fully played out, since Cousins played only 65 games with the Pelicans because of injury and free agency.
Now, however, Demps has doubled down on the idea.
In the mad scramble of free agency, the Pelicans jumped at the opportunity to grab Randle, using the entire mid-level exception on the 23-year old power forward. He’ll join a frontcourt which not only features Davis, but also 6-foot-10 sharpshooter Nikola Mirotic, who arrived in a midseason trade.
That makes three quality big men. On the NBA’s fastest team (they averaged more possessions per game than any other team during the regular season).
“I think their games all fit together,” Demps said. “I think each of them do a little bit of something different. I think their games are going to enhance each other and make each other better. That’s really the vision that we have.”
Three of the Pelicans four most productive players are now in the frontcourt, with only combo guard Jrue Holiday providing scoring balance. But even if they’re a bit tilted, the Pelicans have shown it can work.
In Cousins’ absence, New Orleans outscored opponents by 10.7 points per 100 possessions when Davis and Mirotic shared the floor, the best net rating amongst Pelicans’ tandems with more than 500 minutes, powering a 20-9 record together. Now, they’ll add Randle to the mix.
And although the trio is unlikely to play simultaneously, because of defensive matchups, it ensures there will always be a formidable tandem in the post.
“We tell our coaches you can have AD on the floor with Julius,” Demps said. “And you can have Julius on the floor with Niko. And, we all saw last year Niko and AD on the floor together and how that worked.
“So, all three of these guys rotating those minutes, I think is going to be a problem for teams. The good part is they’re all unselfish and all going to make each other better and they can all defend.”
Demps isn’t alone in seeing the vision.
He’s backed by Davis, the face of the franchise, who took a rare turn as a recruiter on July 2, not only answering Randle’s initial questions but calling him three more times over the next two hours. Davis and coach Alvin Gentry smothered Randle’s phone until he agreed to terms on a two-year, $18 million deal with a player option in 2019.
“It just happened,” Randle said. “It wasn’t really much of a thought process for me. I kind of started thinking about stuff before it happened anyway. But there wasn’t really a better fit for me than here.”
While the Pelicans’ pace can help unleash Randle’s athleticism and the array of weapons erase defenses from double-teaming him, ultimately, getting Davis to give his pitch proved to be the real difference-maker.
“It’s very important,” Randle said. “He’s the star player and franchise guy who has been here since the beginning and he’s been able to build everything. So for him to see me fit into that plan and a part of that future. It means a lot. With it comes a lot of responsibility.
“I told him I’d be on the front line with him every game. You’re not going to have to worry about me bringing my hard hat.”
Now, it’ll be up to Gentry to figure out the best way to implement the trio and make the vision a reality.
The Pelicans are big. They play fast.
And this offseason only reinforced that notion.
“We didn’t expect Julius to become available,” Demps said. “We really didn’t. But he’s always been a guy that we’ve targeted. And as soon as he became available, we jumped on it as fast as we could.”