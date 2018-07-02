It happened in a 3-hour span on Monday, hitting Pelicans' fans smack in the face like a Rajon Rondo no-look pass that they never saw coming.
First, Rondo delivered the gut punch that at the time seemed like it would be the news of the day.
Then came DeMarcus Cousins with the knockout blow that sent shockwaves throughout that shocked the NBA much like his trade to the Pelicans did 16 months ago.
Rondo and Cousins are now former Pelicans, both vaulting for the West Coast and sapping the momentum that the end of the past season had generated for basketball fans in the Big Easy.
Cousins' move was the shocker, raising eyebrows (and surely one unibrow) all across the league.
The surprise wasn't that he left, but where he decided to go.
He agreed to a deal with the two-time reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors.
A roster already full of all-stars now has another one.
Cousins, whose Achilles injury seemingly scared some teams off, agreed to a 1-year, $5.3 million deal.
Yeah, the Warriors got him for cheap.
Rondo, meanwhile, is headed to the Los Angeles Lakers, joining LeBron James in a move that will put arguably the two highest basketball IQs in the NBA on the same team.
The 12-year veteran point guard agreed to a one-year deal worth $9 million.
Now a Pelicans franchise coming off one of its best seasons ever has to hit the reset button and make some adjustments after losing two major pieces to the puzzle.
For those looking for a silver lining on what may seem like a cloudy day, the Pelicans have agreed to deals with former Lakers forward Julius Randle and New Orleans native Elfrid Payton.
How much it will hurt losing Cousins remains to be seen.
Nobody knows just how healthy he'll be once he returns from his injury. Replacing him with a healthy Randle (who averaged 16 points and 8 rebounds with the Lakers) could be just as good as having a Cousins whose health you aren't sure about.
But it's never easy replacing a four-time NBA all-star who averaged 25.2 points and 12.9 rebounds per game. Cousins was having an MVP-type season before that Jan. 26 when his Achilles popped against the Houston Rockets.
Little did any of us know at the time that as he was helped off the floor, it would be the last time Cousins would wear a Pelicans' uniform.
It was the end of his season.
And many thought it was also the end of the Pelicans season.
But the team adjusted on the fly, playing like gangbusters down the stretch and sweeping Portland in the first round before losing in five games in the second round to the team Cousins is now joining.
Much of the credit towards the season's end should go to Rondo.
Rondo wasn't on the all-NBA team like Anthony Davis nor on the all-defensive team like Jrue Holiday and AD.
But he was the glue.
He leaves one of this past season's MVP finalists (Davis) to join another one in LeBron.
Replacing Rondo will be tougher than replacing Cousins.
The Pelicans saw over the last 22 games of the regular season how good they can be without Cousins.
But they don't know how good they are without Rondo.
Rondo was the engine, especially during the postseason when — like he has so often done in his career — hit another gear.
He hated the whole "Playoff Rondo" nickname that kept popping up, but it was true.
The Pelicans are losing a guy who averaged 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 8.2 assists in just over 26 points per game. The playoff numbers, where he played seven more minutes per game, ballooned to 10.3 points and 12.2 assists and 7.6 rebounds.
But his absence will be about much more than just those numbers that will now have to be replaced.
It'll be his leadership, too.
His teammates believed in him.
The coaches believed in him, too.
And Rondo seemed to believe in the Pelicans, too.
When he signed with the team last summer, his reason was that he thought he could win an NBA championship in New Orleans playing alongside AD, Boogie and Jrue.
Now half of that foursome is gone.
And some of that optimism that Pelicans fans were carrying into next season?
Yeah, some of that probably left, too.