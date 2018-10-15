New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry paid superstar forward Anthony Davis perhaps the ultimate compliment Monday.

"There's no one in the league we would trade him for, and there's no one out of the league -- not even Beyonce, OK," Gentry said jokingly after practice. "If we wouldn't trade him for her, then he's probably untouchable, OK?"

The pop-culture reference arose when Gentry was discussing Davis' merits as the best/most valuable player in the NBA.

"Is he the best player in the league? I think so. I'm sure I might be a little biased. But I think when you have a player that you can trade for anybody in the NBA ... call him the best player, and if you don't want to call him the best player I'll call him the most valuable because if you can trade him for anybody then he's the most valuable guy in the league," Gentry said.

The stakes are high for New Orleans this season.

Davis' star power is giving him increasing leverage to demand a trade in the coming seasons if he loses confidence in the direction of the franchise. Davis is quick to highlight his affection for New Orleans, but he also wants to win — something he hasn't done for most of his first six seasons with the Pelicans. He's been to the playoffs just twice, advanced to the second round once, and has gone no farther.

"Last year was definitely fun. We accomplished so much after all we'd been through," Davis said. "We're trying to carry the momentum into this year and see what happens. Of course, we lost two (key players), but we added two guys who we think can help us."

The Pelicans open the season at the high-powered Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.