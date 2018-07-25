The Pelicans' Anthony Davis said he was surprised by his team's losses in free agency, saying he found out on TV that DeMarcus Cousins had signed with the Golden State Warriors, but Davis also said he was in the loop on New Orleans' decision-making.
The superstar made his first public comments since his team's roster underwent a series of changes in free agency, speaking to both ESPN and CBS on Wednesday as part of a promotional appearance.
Veteran teammates Rajon Rondo and Cousins both left New Orleans and were replaced by power forward Julius Randle and point guard Elfrid Payton, whom general manager Dell Demps nabbed on the open market. Davis said he respected both Rondo and Cousins’ decisions but that they weren't entirely expected.
"I was a little shocked," Davis told CBS. "But I know DeMarcus, and I know he made the best decision for him and his career at that time and for his family. I understand it's a business.
"Of course, I definitely would've loved for that to keep going. But at that point, I wasn't sure what was going on with his situation or what was going through his head. It's a lot, coming from being traded and then feeling like you deserve a max contract, and then you tear your Achilles. It was a tough situation; it's tough on him."
Cousins claimed the Pelicans never offered him a contract. League sources said the two sides discussed numbers multiple times but never presented a formal proposal.
“The team kept me in the loop,” Davis told ESPN. “Whatever happened on their end, happened, on both sides. Now we’re here. So we just have to move forward and find out how we can be successful with the team we have now.”
For now, Davis said he’s forging ahead with the Pelicans’ roster and is excited for the upcoming challenge, acknowledging many people around the league will be counting the Pelicans out, despite the addition of Randle and Payton and the re-signing of Ian Clark.
“There are a lot of different stories out there, but for me, there’s nothing I can do about it now,” Davis told ESPN. “I’m just moving forward and try to worry about the team we have now. We can’t dwell on whether they should’ve came back or Rondo, or whoever it is.
“We just have to find a way with the team we have now, to move forward and make the playoffs as well and make some noise. Of course it was tough, but I’m past it and there’s nothing I can do about it.”