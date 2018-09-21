Dell Demps flashed a big ole smile as soon as he heard the question.
Will the Pelicans be as good this year as they were a season ago?
It's a question that Demps, entering his ninth season as the Pelicans general manager, says he often asks himself when sitting in his office on Airline Drive.
It's one that Pelicans fans are asking too, especially now that DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo have vaulted to the west coast to join the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers, respectively.
"I really don’t have a definite answer," Demps said. "I think the key for us is going to be how we come together. Those guys really impacted winning last year, but I think the guys we have this year will as well."
Demps is cautiously optimistic, hoping to start finding the answer on Monday when the Pelicans begin training camp.
Anthony Davis, the centerpiece, is back.
So is Jrue Holiday, giving the Pels a solid 1-2 inside, outside punch on both ends of the floor.
Many of the role players from a season ago are back too.
Julius Randle and New Orleans native Elfrid Payton will be counted on to fill the void left by Cousins and Rondo.
Demps hoped the new additions can help the Pelicans pick up right where they left off last year - especially after Cousins' season-ending Achilles injury - when the team reshuffled the deck and managed to reach the second round of the Western Conference playoffs before bowing out to the eventual champion Warriors.
"When you feel like you’ve established an identity that has had success, you want to continue along those lines," Demps said. "I want to also say we have a lot of work to do."
That is why Demps held a press conference on Friday morning, three days before the team's media day on Monday when he normally speaks.
Demps will be out of town, scouting players and searching for more possible pieces to add to the puzzle.
The line between making the playoffs and watching them from home is a thin one in the rugged Western Conference, especially that LeBron James has come aboard joining the Lakers.
Demps says the team is "embracing the challenge."
"I think the West is just wide open," Demps said. "I think health is going to be important. I think that consistency is important. There are going to be a lot of close games, a lot of parity."
It's why the Pelicans have 19 players in training camp.
An "old school" approach, Demps calls it.
It will make for plenty of competition and will give the Alvin Gentry a chance to try different combinations of lineups prior to the Oct. 17 regular season opener in Houston against the Rockets.
Did they exceed expectations last season?
Are they satisfied?
"No," Demps said. "We want more. We know it’s going to be tough but we want to thrive right now."