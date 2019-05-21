Trajan Landon spent less than eight months working in Cleveland under then-Cavaliers general manager David Griffin, but the lessons the new Pelicans general manager learned, from the inner-workings of running a G-League franchise to the monitoring of egos in a star-studded locker room and the hiring and firing of a head coach on an eventual NBA title winner have stuck with him.

It’s why Langdon was more than receptive to Griffin’s calls about filling New Orleans’ vacant general manager position after the two had both interviewed for the Pelicans’ executive vice president of basketball operations gig that Griffin eventually landed. And it’s why Langdon, with a long list of prior responsibilities in a variety of environments, said he didn’t need a black-and-white job description to persuade him to add to Griffin’s growing trophy case of acquisitions since taking over in New Orleans last month.

“He’s all-inclusive. He brings in people he trusts, and he relies upon and empowers those people,” Langdon said of Griffin during the pair’s conference call with local media Tuesday morning. “He doesn’t micro-manage. He puts stars in roles but lets them grow while they’re in those roles. You could be leading pro scouting but in on a meeting about discussions leading up to the trade deadline.

“One thing I enjoyed in Cleveland was the autonomy and belief he had in me. I felt like I could learn a lot from him. It’s all about the challenge and continuing to learn. This opportunity gives me that.”

The hiring of Langdon, Griffin said, is a perfect example of a nugget he revealed during his own introductory press conference, where he said he relished the ability to work with someone whose familiarity with him and the way he operates would bring about the type of brutal honesty he said was vital to growing a franchise the right way.

“We’ll do everything we do together, and we have an opportunity to push each other and challenge each other to grow together, just I said with (head coach Alvin Gentry),” Griffin said. “The most important thing is our history together and the trust between us individually that can challenge each other in ways strangers can’t do.”

Langdon, who was named last year’s G-League Executive of the Year, said he and Griffin hadn’t hashed out specific responsibilities that would clearly separate one’s role from another – aligning with the VP’s idea of “getting the right people on the bus going in the right direction” and figuring out tasks and titles as needed.

While Griffin will run point off his prior discussions with Anthony Davis’ camp about the All-Star’s future in New Orleans, the team’s new general manager will prove vital with his own strengths in the Pelicans’ birth of a G-League franchise this season in Erie, Pa. before its eventual home in Birmingham, Ala. During his three-year stint in Brooklyn as the Nets assistant general manager, Langdon oversaw the transition of the team’s developmental franchise moving from Springfield, Mass. to Long Island.

That move mirrored what Langdon said was a slow, but steady, growth process in Brooklyn of experimenting and eventually finding a clear path towards building a perennial contender out of a team that won 21 games in 2015-16 and just 20 in his first full season with the organization. That type of willingness to breed patient growth is something both Langdon and Griffin hold true.

“(In Brooklyn) you have really good people that all had the same mindset and were willing to do things the right way and believed in a organization greater than themselves,” Langdon said. “As long as you have the right people that have the right vision headed in the same direction with the same goal, you can do special things.”

The decision to uproot his wife and kids once again, after having lived in San Antonio from 2012-15 before moves to Cleveland in 2015 and Brooklyn in 2016, wasn’t one Langdon made lightly. But after holding the impression from an outsider’s perspective that the Pelicans, as a franchise even two months ago, “weren’t good enough, not bad but not good enough”, the new general manager remarked of the dramatic 180-degree turn the franchise has made – driven by Griffin’s insistence on wins each day – whether they be landing the No. 1 pick or laying down the framework for practice facility renovations.

“Griff has told me how much Mrs. Benson is set upon the Pelicans being her baby and the team being successful,” Langdon said. “They want to win, but they want to build the organization the right way with the right people to sustain excellence.

“One thing that led to success in Brooklyn was building from within. Developing and finding those diamonds in the rough as a coaching staff. Developing a G-League player into a potential Sixth Man of the Year or a three-point champion.”