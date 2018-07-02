Frank Jackson couldn’t keep the smile from stretching across his face.
It’s a natural reaction to the end of a long, frustrating year for the New Orleans Pelicans’ guard, who on Monday underwent his first full practice since being drafted nearly 13 months ago.
He’ll be one of the main storylines to watch when the Pelicans compete in Las Vegas summer league, starting on Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the Thomas & Mack Center on UNLV’s campus.
“I’m so excited for this weekend for Summer League,” said Jackson, who underwent three surgeries on his right foot last season. “So, I mean when I get into training camp and I can finally get to put on that jersey in the fall, I don’t even know what I’ll do, honestly.”
Jackson will be limited to just 25 minutes per game over the opening weekend of summer league, but summer league coach Kevin Hanson expects it to creep closer to 30 by the time the tournament comes to its conclusion next week.
Any minutes, even in practice, are welcome right now to Jackson, who admittedly went through one of the most frustrating years of his life from the sidelines.
“It’s been awesome,” Hanson said about seeing Jackson practice. “The kid has been out for a year and he’s obviously excited to get back out on the court. We are excited to have him and see what he’s got.
“He’s super explosive. He looks really good. His rhythm will probably be a little off, but we are going to try to get it there quickly.”
Pelicans’ coaches are getting their first chance to truly evaluate him at the NBA level after the former Duke standout took the equivalent of an NBA redshirt season. Despite undergoing a right foot surgery before the draft, the Pelicans still traded up to select him at the start of the second round (No. 31 overall) with the expectation he’d recover in time for training camp.
However, a series of setbacks led to a pair of additional surgeries and kept him out for the entire season.
“I thought I was at least going to be playing in January or early February,” Jackson said. “But, I just kept on having pain in my foot. So, I didn’t want to get set back again, so we just shut everything down and took care of it. It allowed me to rest and now I feel great.”
It also provided Jackson a chance to learn about his New Orleans surroundings. The Utah native purchased a bicycle and can be seen pedaling it across the city from his home in the Garden District throughout Uptown and downtown.
He even mentioned his favorite restaurant is a Vietnamese spot on Freret Street.
“New Orleans is awesome,” Jackson said. “I’ve grown to really love it. I really like the area I’m in and it’s just me and my bike.”
While Jackson will be heavily relied upon in the summer league, he’s hoping to at least earn a spot as a rotational guard for the Pelicans when training camp opens in late September. And considering starter Rajon Rondo agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday afternoon, there might be more minutes available than initially expected.
But, Jackson is keeping his view in the short term for now. He’s just happy to be on a basketball court again.
“It’s been tough, because I never really had an injury my whole life until last year,” Jackson said. “So, I was able to learn some things and that was my trial for a year. I think at the end of the day, a lot of good came out of it and I was able to benefit from it. I think it will only help me going forward.”