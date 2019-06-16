Anthony Davis may still for years to come be remembered as the best player in Pelicans franchise history. So who exactly did the team’s executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin receive for the six-time All-Star forward in return?
As the details of the haul of future Draft picks continue to trickle out – we know now for certain that New Orleans now owns the rights to the No. 4 pick from Thursday’s draft in Brooklyn – the Pelicans’ new roster additions include Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball, two previous No. 2 picks from the previous three drafts, along with a role-playing former NCAA champion in Josh Hart.
All three dealt with season-ending injuries this year on a Lakers roster riddled with a myriad of health and culture concerns. But particularly in Ingram and Ball, the Pelicans picked up a pair of young projected future stars – even if they’re not the upper-echelon current All-Star-caliber-type players that was reportedly on top of Griffin’s wish list.
Additionally, both will almost certainly be listed in the starting lineup paired alongside presumptive No. 1-overall pick Zion Williamson and veteran starting shooting guard Jrue Holiday. Let’s take a dive into the career’s of the two biggest names besides Davis in Saturday’s blockbuster trade.
BRANDON INGRAM
The biggest risk, combined with possibly the biggest reward lies with Ingram, a small forward who stands 6-foot-9 with a 7-3 wingspan who likes to space the floor and get out in transition. During his first two seasons in the league, the former Duke Blue Devil was seen as the early makings of a franchise scorer, and he showed some flashes of that at times. During his 2017-18 campaign, Ingram averaged 39 percent from beyond the arc, leading to his 16.1 points per game which tied by Kyle Kuzma and then-Laker Julius Randle on a Los Angeles squad that won just 35 games.
Despite the addition of LeBron James to this year’s roster and the scoring load the future Hall-of-Famer carries, Ingram’s scoring capabilities actually increased on a per-game basis, finishing the season with 18.3 points per game at just a tick below 50 percent shooting from the field. Kevin Durant famously said watching Ingram play was “like I’m looking in the mirror” – high praise for a player many consider to be the best player in the league, despite his torn Achilles suffered in the NBA Finals.
Ingram’s AAU coach Jerry Stackhouse, the former NBA All-Star, gave just as high praise in a profile of Ingram by Bleacher Report’s Mirin Fader. “Within the next five years, I think Brandon could be one of the top five or 10 players in the game,” said Stackhouse before last season.
But that high-level praise doesn’t come without Ingram’s 53 combined games he’s missed over the previous two seasons. Two years ago, the small forward suffered a strained hip flexor that kept him out of 12 games during most of March. Two games after his return, Ingram went down with a neck muscle contusion that ended his sophomore season with seven to go.
This season, Ingram missed seven contests early-on with a sprained ankle before issues with his right shoulder surfaced. Initially believed to be “right shoulder soreness”, team doctors diagnosed the third-year forward with deep vein thrombosis in his right arm, meaning a blood clot formed in Ingram’s arm. Days later, he underwent thoracic outlet decompression surgery on the arm, ending his third year in the league.
The health issue is often treated by blood thinners but can become something very serious. If untreated, DVT can become a pulmonary embolism, or a possibly fatal blood clot that begins to block an artery to the lungs. Notably, Chris Bosh’s NBA career was ended prematurely by a more serious version of DVT.
“I think his was a little bit worse,” Ingram told local media during the team’s exit interviews. “I think in my situation, I’m happy that we caught it early and it was planned out to where I could be healthy a little bit earlier now.”
According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday, Ingram is expected to return to the basketball court in July and be ready for training camp in the fall.
Unfortunately for Ingram, the ailment came during the strongest streak of his early playing career, as he’d come off this year’s All-Star break averaging 27.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game with a 75 percent free-throw shooting percentage and a 52.9 mark from beyond the arc and 57 percent from the field.
LONZO BALL
The young point guard comes with so much more than his legendary boisterous father, LaVar. For one, Ball adds one of the league’s premiere young perimeter defenders to place alongside an First Team All-Defensive-caliber talent like Jrue Holiday in the Pelicans’ backcourt. Should both be able to stay on the court and paired along with the rim protecting abilities of Williamson and Ingram’s length and switch-ability, New Orleans stands to take a significant rise in the team defense standings, where they finished 20th a year ago.
On offense, Ball initially reached his highlight film stardom playing for his high school basketball team at Chino Hills out in southern California, a team that regularly scored more than 100 points per game in 32-minute contests against some of the best competition in the country. They eventually became the No. 1 team in the country his senior year large-in-part to the fact that the Ball-led offense moved at a more blistering pace than anyone.
Sounds like a point guard right up Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry’s alley.
But Ball, of course, doesn’t come without his own set of injury baggage from his two years in the league. The former UCLA Bruin suffered a Grade 3 left ankle sprain on Jan. 19 and missed the final 35 games of the regular season for the Lakers this year. This came on the heels of his rookie season, where Ball battled a minor MCL sprain that forced him to miss separate stretches of six, eight and 15 games.
As a rookie, Ball averaged 10.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game in just over 34 minutes per contest, but with a mark of 36 percent shooting from the field. Playing alongside a more dominant on-ball player like James this year, Ball’s offensive production took a bit of a slide all around to 9.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.
But for a coach like Gentry who loves to push the pace and doesn’t have to score loads of points in order to be effective, Ball initially seems to be a solid fit. The Pelicans will have the freedom of putting the ball in his lands or those of Williamson, Holiday or Ingram and have a trusty fast-break with lob threats closing in on the basket from every direction.
And then, yes, there’s LaVar. The most famous father of a current NBA player, the elder Ball made regularity out of helping headlines write themselves out in Los Angeles, especially during the early part of his oldest son’s career. But often times his biggest complaints have been when his son wasn’t featured enough or when veteran guard Rajon Rondo was brought in to compete with Ball, and in New Orleans with the current roster makeup, Ball will have full reins of the Pelicans starting point guard spot. He’ll be free to set up the team’s offense, while allowing Holiday to move without the Ball to take a load off the team’s veteran.
Preoccupied with his two other sons’ basketball careers, while Lonzo is far away from his boyhood home just outside Los Angeles and not having to deal with an incoming future Hall-of-Famer like James, LaVar may continue to slowly blend into the background.