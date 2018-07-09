LAS VEGAS — Coach Alvin Gentry isn’t prepared to say whether or not the Pelicans improved until he sees them together in training camp.
But, he’s certainly pleased with the additions the New Orleans Pelicans have made, entering his fourth season with the franchise.
Speaking for the first time on the team’s newsworthy offseason, Gentry expressed excitement for signing power forward Julius Randle and point guard Elfrid Payton, which the team formally announced Monday.
“I like what we’ve done,” Gentry said. “It’s so hard to say anything until you get out on on the court and play. I think it’s easy to talk and say certain things, but it doesn’t really matter until you actually play together.”
He also expressed well wishes for DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo, who chose to walk away from New Orleans. He said there are no hard feelings on his part, and was emphatic there’s no truth to reports Anthony Davis didn’t want the Pelicans to re-sign Cousins.
Gentry also claimed he wasn’t in charge of making decisions and deferred some questions about Cousins and Rondo to general manager Dell Demps, who has yet to be made available to the media.
Instead, Gentry chose to focus on how Randle and Payton will fit in to the new-look Pelicans, as they attempt to build upon their 48-win season which ended in the Western Conference semifinals.
Gentry claimed he wasn’t certain whether the Pelicans chose Randle over Cousin, but did admit the Randle signing came together quickly after his rights were renounced by the Los Angeles Lakers on July 3.
“It did kind of happened fast, but he’s a guy who we’ve always loved,” Gentry said. “The minute he became available, he jumped on it. I think he looked our situation and saw there’s a good opportunity for him to play. I think the style of play attracted him also, because he’s going to be able to get out on the floor and be a facilitator as well as the rest.
“I think it’s a good match, I really do.”
And the combination of Randle alongside Anthony Davis and Nikola Mirotic serves as an intriguing proposition for Gentry, who will try to incorporate the three big men and thinks it’s going to help create some matchup problems for opponents, just as it did when they added Cousins in 2017.
Finding a role for Payton will be far easier.
With Rondo gone, the Gretna native is likely to take over as the Pelicans’ primary ballhandler. And Gentry said him to come back home had far more to do with his role in the up-tempo offense than an opportunity to play in front of his family and friends in New Orleans.
“In Payton’s situation, he played in Phoenix for the last half of the season and his numbers in everything went up because I think he’s best in an open-court offense where he can create,” Gentry said. “He’s very good at getting the ball to the basket, and he’s been that way since he got into the league. So it now gives him the opportunity to play with an open floor, and I think he’ll do a much better job of getting to the basket.”
But, the one area Payton can’t replace from Rondo is his leadership and experience. Gentry recognized the new Lakers’ point guard “meant a lot to our team” off of the floor but wasn’t concerned with him leaving behind a chasm in the locker room.
Now, the job falls on the Pelicans’ best player. And Gentry said that’s a natural progression.
“I think AD is the leader of this team anyway,” Gentry said. “I think he stepped up big time from a leadership standpoint and I just think he’s going to continue to get better in that regard. So, I’m not worried about it.”