For most NBA playoff contenders, an October home game against the Sacramento Kings isn’t particularly revealing.
In New Orleans, however, these nights might actually be more significant than those awaited showdowns against the league’s elite.
After bouts of inconsistency against lottery teams over the past several years, Friday’s stirring 149-129 home-opening win served as a meaningful test on a small stage.
There are as many sleepy matchups as there are premier ones in the course of an 82-game season. The difference is, to achieve the Pelicans’ regular-season objectives, they must win these at a much better rate than in the past.
Count them 1 for 1 thus far.
“It’s really big,” Jrue Holiday said before the game. “I think as a competitor, sometimes you play to the level of the competition. But I also feel like it’s so early, you can’t just look at their roster. They played a good game against the Jazz (in a 123-117 loss), who is a really good team.
“You can’t sleep on them. They’re young and really active. We have to come out and play hard and know anything can happen.”
Well, Holiday and Anthony Davis didn’t even need to play in the fourth quarter.
A sometimes shaky first half gave way to the type of dominant performance after halftime a double-digit favorite is supposed to produce. New Orleans cracked the 100-point plateau in the third quarter and took a 25-point lead in the process.
Too often in the previous two years the message Holiday preached wasn’t backed up on the floor. While the Pelicans tallied impressive wins over some of the league’s elite, they too often negated it by stumbling against NBA afterthoughts — and lamented their effort in retrospect.
Not this time.
The Pelicans sent their home crowd into a tizzy, spurred by Holiday’s lock-down defense, Davis’ gravity-defying alley-oops and Nikola Mirotic’s career-best 36 points, which elicited a prolonged “Ni-ko” chant from the swarm of red T-shirts.
While Wednesday’s 131-112 thumping of the stalwart Houston Rockets was more impressive, dispatching the Kings in this fashion might be more representative of what matters in the context of the season ahead.
Last year, the Pelicans notched regular-season wins over each of the four conference finalists but also dropped contests to six of the nine worst teams in the NBA.
The uneven performance prevented the Pelicans from clinching a playoff berth until the season’s 81st game and forced them to open the first round on the road as the No. 6 seed despite a torrid finish. And it’s something they’ve kept in mind at the onset of this season.
“The biggest thing is knowing we don’t want to be in the situation at the end of the season where we were waiting for other teams to win or lose and trying to figure out how we can go up or down,” forward Solomon Hill said. “We want to create a vibe where every game counts, starting now. And when you’ve been a little deep in the playoffs, that message is a bit fresher on your mind.
“It’s easier said than done, and it starts (Friday) with just protecting home. It really will determine so much about where we finish.”
Yes, Sacramento is projected in the Western Conference basement. The Kings feature approximately zero household names here (beyond former Pelican Buddy Hield) and are clearly more concerned with future picks than present victories.
But the same held true last year, and those Kings earned two of their 27 wins right here in the Smoothie King Center.
So the Pelicans can be forgiven for hammering some familiar talking points about consistency in every interview session.
“It’s very important, no matter who we are playing,” Davis said before tipoff. “They’re a young team who is hungry, and we have to bring the same energy we brought against Houston.”
An NBA season isn’t judged in mid-October. But it’s a good time to judge progress or regression.
Considering the way Friday night unfolded, in a suddenly raucous home arena, it’s safe to call it a step forward.
“We have to play with passion and urgency every night,” Hill said. “That’s the only way to be the team we need to be.”
So far, mission accomplished.