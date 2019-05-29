Will Anthony Davis stay or will he go?
The answer to that could be determined as early as Wednesday.
According to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Davis and Pelicans vice president David Griffin are scheduled to meet on Wednesday.
Davis, who has spent all seven of his NBA seasons with the Pelicans, said in February that he wants to play elsewhere.
Griffin, who the Pelicans hired in April, said in his introductory press conference that he hopes to change Davis' mind. But he wants to make sure Davis is fully committed.
“It’s about ‘Are you all the way in, or are you all the way out?’", Griffin said in April. "There’s not going to be something like ‘Yeah, I want to be here, but…’.
In February during the All Star break, Davis seemed to have already made up his mind.
"All (the other) 29 teams are on my list,” Davis said. “I don’t have a preferred destination. I just want to win. If it’s big market or small market, I don’t care. I want to win. Honestly, whatever team I get traded to, I’ll play for a year or whatever and then make the best of it and when free agency comes, we’ll see what happens."
It is unclear if the Pelicans winning the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft lottery will convince Davis to stay. It would give him a chance to possibly team up with likely Zion Williamson (the likely No. 1 pick in this draft) and Jrue Holiday.
The NBA Draft, one that could change the Pelicans' future, is June 20.
But a big piece of the team's future could also be decided in Wednesday's meeting between Davis and Griffin.
"This is what we’re doing, and this is where we’re going and what we want to achieve and what we think (Davis) wants to achieve," Griffin said in April. "And hopefully he’s like-minded as the front office and ownership are.”
Davis is a 6-time All Star and 3-time All NBA selection who has averaged 23.7 points and 12 rebounds in his career. This past season, he averaged 25.9 points and 12 rebounds in the 56 games he played.