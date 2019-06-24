In the months that followed Anthony Davis’ January trade demand, the Pelicans-Lakers trade deadline drama, Dell Demps’ firing and the constant barrage of questions around his All-Star forward’s lack of playing time, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry was one of the few constants.

Sometimes bristled, never afraid to be frank but a coach who had to try and dig deep to find the bright side of such an utter train wreck he was forced to white-knuckle and attempt to steer.

So on Saturday, in his first opportunity to cast his thoughts on a blockbuster trade that shipped Davis off to Los Angeles, a trade he couldn’t really even speak upon, Gentry’s four words said plenty. And even the casual basketball fan doesn’t need to read between the lines to find the real message: the presence of David Griffin and Zion Williamson have brought joy back to basketball in New Orleans.

“That’s a haul, folks,” Gentry tried to say with a straight face.

It’s been clear for months, through conference calls and press conferences, that the tone surrounding this franchise is a stark 180-degree turn compared to the doom-and-gloom that hung over the end-of-the-year team interviews that were held just a few short months ago.

But with a half-dozen new players added to the roster in just the past 10 days, the early stages of Griffin’s vision are finally beginning to come into focus, and it all starts with his dedication to the coach he inherited and gave a one-year contract extension to just one week ago.

“The idea behind all this, it is designed around Coach Gentry’s system and the way his coaching staff wants to play and the way we envision Zion interfacing with the rest of those pieces,” Griffin said. “You see a lot of versatility there and throughout the roster … we’ve put a premium on two-way players that can both create and terminate plays.

“Sometimes, people have to go find people that can manufacture offense, and we don’t need that. What we’ve done is put an emphasis to find people who play defense like Zion loves to do and like Jrue (Holiday) loves to do, so then we can get into transition and take advantage of those gifts and opportunities to score.”

So how do these pieces fit Griffin’s vision, even before the team has an opportunity to spend its $30 million in cap space next week and beyond?

In short, the team’s head of basketball operations has bet the long game on young, athletic, relatively unproven stars who have shown they can defend well enough to create transition opportunities and then take advantage of them. And with at least four years for Williamson to grow into the pro game, Griffin’s given those pieces time to refine along with his new superstar.

This sheds some light on the lack of an All-Star-caliber player in the team’s recent deal with the Lakers for Davis that landed Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball — a pair of recent No. 2 picks with injury histories — along with shooting guard Josh Hart and several future first-round picks.

Ingram and Ball, their injury woes aside, have both become two of the better young defenders in the league who have, at times, flashed signs of a jump shot. For both, it’s a shot that needs refining with repetition, which Griffin’s newly-hired player performance guru Aaron Nelson should help provide opportunities for.

This year’s No. 17 pick Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who projects to be one of the better shooters from this year’s draft, can instantly slide in with Hart onto a bench quickly filling up with gifted 3-point shooters like E’Twaun Moore, Kenrich Williams and potential resigned free agent Darius Miller.

In the post, Griffin added maybe the most raw, athletically-gifted projects in the lottery in Texas center Jaxson Hayes, who stands 7-feet tall and averaged 2.2 blocks per game in just over 23 minutes this year. The most recent Longhorn big man taken early in the first round has played just two years of high-level basketball after an 11-inch growth spurt in high school, and at 220 pounds can run the floor and glide off picks in the half-court with ease.

During his one college season, Hayes flashed the potential of a jump shot with a 74-percent mark at the free-throw line, with a two-point field-goal percentage that was just a tick under Williamson’s (72.8 percent versus 74.7) at fourth-best in the NCAA. His inclination for fouling and his lack of leverage as a true low-post player makes him a project, but like so much of this roster, including Jahlil Okafor, the team’s big man who recently had his team option for this season picked up, the payoff could be huge.

A backcourt of Ball and Holiday could very well be the best defensive tandem in the league, and partnered with a front court of Ingram, Hayes, Okafor and Williamson, it poses a variety of youthful, athletic players whom opponents will undoubtedly struggle with at times.

Of course, the roster still does lack the proven ultra-high-level talent the league has proven is necessary to win at the highest level, but unlike his previous stop in Cleveland, Griffin has been quite clear he isn’t looking to win an NBA title in the next three years. In the meantime, he’s checked all his boxes of a raw, youthful roster with room to develop and a penchant to run and defend, still with $30 million left to experiment with in free agency and a long-term project that’s well underway.