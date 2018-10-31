SAN FRANCISCO — Playing on consecutive nights remains a pain in, shall we say, the back-to-back for most NBA players and coaches, but they realize it’s a necessary evil in an 82-game schedule.
The New Orleans Pelicans began the second of their 13 back-to-backs this season as they prepared to face two-time defending champion Golden State in Oakland on Wednesday night.
After the game, the Pelicans were set to fly to Portland, Oregon, where they’d get to their hotel probably between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m. CST. Thursday.
They face the Blazers at 9:30 p.m. CDT Thursday.
After the Pelicans’ shootaround in downtown San Francisco on Wednesday morning, coach Alvin Gentry addressed how he adjusts when his team plays on two straight nights — particularly when neither of those games is at the Smoothie King Center.
“On the road, I think you’ve to go a little deeper in your rotation,” Gentry said, adding that he won’t have his starters play for extended stretches. They might play close to their normal number of minutes, but in shorter stints.
Forward Anthony Davis was hoping to return to the court Wednesday night against the Warriors after missing the Pelicans’ previous two games (both losses) because of a sprained right elbow.
Davis has averaged more than 35 minutes per game in each of the past five seasons. He understands the toll of back-to-back games.
“Especially for high-minute guys, guys who play hard, play a lot of minutes, it kind of wear-and-tears on your body,” Davis said, “but everybody has to do it. It’s not really an excuse for anyone.”
Davis said players can’t afford to pace themselves in the first game of a back-to-back set.
“You’re trying to win,” Davis said, “so you’ve got to do whatever possible to make sure your team wins.”
Said Gentry: “Whatever it takes to win that first game, you do it, and then you try to make adjustments in the second game if you have to.
“I don’t think anyone goes into it going, ‘Well, let’s play hard in this one,’ or ‘Let’s not play hard in this one and try win the next one’ because there are no guarantees in this league anywhere.”
Last season, the NBA added about two weeks to the front end of the schedule in an effort to cut down the number of back-to-back sets each team must play. That and other measures have helped reduce the average number of back-to-back sets for each team from 19.3 in 2014-15 to 13.3 this season.
A reporter asked Gentry if there is anything good about playing on back-to-back nights.
He paused, then said, “No. I can’t think of one thing that’s good about it — other than the fact that you’re one step closer to meeting (the) 82 games that you have to play. But other than that, I don’t know of any redeeming quality or characteristic … of playing back-to-back games in this league against anyone.”
Davis did find one silver lining in the back-to-back cloud.
“If you lose the first one,” Davis said, “you get a chance to line up the next day and try to win the second one.”