Remember the viral video clip of Pelicans ticket sales staffers jumping on chairs, screaming uncontrollably, handing out high-fives and fist-bumps by the dozen? The party that started back on May 14 around New Orleans, with the city’s basketball franchise winning the NBA Draft Lottery for the rights to likely select Duke freshman star Zion Williamson with the No. 1 pick in the Draft, will carry over into the evening of June 20 when all the action will finally take place.
The franchise announced Wednesday that Pelicans fans are invited to the team’s official draft party at Fulton Street Square Thursday evening starting at 5:30 p.m. The event, which is free and open to the public, will allow the team’s staunchest fans to celebrate together in the minutes leading up to and following the team’s first top-overall draft selection since 2012. The first 2,000 fans to arrive will receive a commemorative 2019 Draft Fest t-shirt, along with other prize giveaways that will take place throughout the night.
Once fans arrive and settle in, they can watch ESPN’s broadcast coverage of the Draft, which begins at 6 p.m. The Pelicans will be the first team on the clock, with the announcement of that long-awaited first pick to come around 6:30 p.m. The team’s radio broadcasters Sean Kelley and John DeShazier will also be on-hand providing New Orleans-centric draft coverage, news and updates from inside Manning’s restaurant.
Fittingly, the Draft Fest will include performances by New Orleans’ own Zion Harmonizers along with the New Breed Brass Band, and the Pelicans’ Dance Team, Pierre the Pelican and the team’s drum line will also be on hand.
Once the first-pick is announced, be sure to follow The New Orleans Advocate’s Nathan Brown, who will be on the ground at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the Draft, as well as Rod Walker, who will be on-hand at the team’s facility for press conferences with Pelicans team officials moments after the team’s picks are made Thursday night.