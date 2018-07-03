DeMarcus Cousins rebuffed a a New Orleans Pelicans contract offer valued at about $40 million over two years before this past season ended, according to a New York Times report.

Once Cousins declined that offer, the report says the Pelicans pulled it back. The offer was reportedly made after Cousins' major injury in late January but before the season ended.

Cousins agreed to a one-year, $5.3 million deal with the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

The latest report is a new detail in what is a developing episode of dueling stories between both Cousins and the Pelicans.

On Monday night, ESPN reported Cousins said New Orleans never made him an offer and that General Manager Dell Demps told Cousins that he did not plan to re-sign him.

Cousins tore his Achilles tendon Jan. 26 vs. the Houston Rockets. That kind of injury is widely viewed as one the most devastating setbacks for a player.

Cousins played just 65 games for New Orleans in one-plus seasons.

Just seven months ago, it was likely the Pelicans would offer Cousins a five-year, maximum contract, hoping to keep him in New Orleans for the long-term future. Instead, his injury derailed those hopes for this summer and the Pelicans couldn’t reach an agreement on a smaller, shorter contract with the talented big man, allowing him to leave for significantly less money than New Orleans was initially willing to offer and jump back into the free agent pool in 2019.