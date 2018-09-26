Anthony Davis and Julius Randle tag-teamed their interview with media Wednesday.
The two former Kentucky players handled it much like many expect them to handle their load on the court this season.
Davis got most of the questions.
Randle, the former Los Angeles Laker acquired by the Pelicans during the offseason, was like his right-hand man.
He answered when he needed to.
And he deferred to Davis when he needed to.
Davis even ribbed Randle for not coming to see him get inducted into the University of Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame over the weekend.
"It sucks that the person on my left didn't come and support me," Davis said. "But he was there in spirit."
How well does that chemistry in front of the cameras translate to the court? That remains to be seen.
Davis and Randle have been on opposite teams during scrimmages for the first two days of training camp, just like they have been throughout their careers where they have gone head-to-head.
"I hate playing against him," Randle said, drawing a laugh from AD.
For now, the two will only have to play against in each other in practice. Once the season starts, they'll get to join forces and try to have some of the same success Davis had at the beginning of last season playing alongside DeMarcus Cousins.
"The stuff I've seen (Julius) do with the Lakers has been awesome," Davis said. "His ability to be a playmaker. His ability to score out of the post on anybody. It can be bigger guys or smaller guys. He's going to go through your chest and get a bucket, go to the line. He's another guy who can do pretty much everything. When you have a guy like that, it's hard not to be excited to play with a guy like that. I'm excited to see how it flows in a game."
Collectively, David and Randle averaged 44.2 points and 19.1 rebounds last season for their respective teams. That's 28.1 points and 16.1 rebounds for Davis and 16.1 points and 8 rebounds for Randle.
Randle looks forward to the possibilities.
For the first time in his NBA career, he'll be playing alongside an MVP-caliber player.
"I've never been in a situation where I got to play with a player like AD," Randle said. "For me, I feel like it makes my job a lot easier. I can just go out there and do what I naturally do, which is play hard. Everything else works itself out because he takes so much pressure off all of us. We already know hat he can do on both ends of the floor and how he affects the game."
While the two have yet to play together in training camp, neither expects it to be too hard to get accustomed to playing together. They saw some of the potential when playing pickup games during the summer.
"It's going to be more of me adjusting to him," Randle said. "I think it's just more of us playing like we know how to play. We are both basketball players and have high IQs and know how to play the game. I think naturally just us getting reps and time together, we'll figure out how to play with each other."
Their coach expects the two to mesh well together, just like they did in their dual interview session.
"I think both of them are playmakers," Alvin Gentry said. "I think Julius is a really physical offensive player. He can pound the ball and is good post up player. I think you'll see some of the similar plays that DeMarcus and AD made. We are excited about the possibilities."