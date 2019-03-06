This time the hole was too deep for the New Orleans Pelicans to climb out of it.
Two nights after overcoming a 17-point deficit to beat the Jazz in Utah, the Pelicans fell behind the Jazz by 18 on Wednesday night in the Smoothie King Center.
Though they climbed within four points in the third quarter and six in the fourth, they couldn’t catch up to Utah (37-27), which held on a for a 114-104 victory that ended New Orleans’ three-game winning streak.
The Pelicans (30-37), who were trying to match their longest winning streak of the season during a 4-0 start, host Toronto on Friday night. New Orleans plays 11 of its final 16 games at home in a stretch that began with Wednesday’s game.
Derrick Favors led the Jazz with 25 points, Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Donovan Mitchell scored 22, Kyle Korver added 11, Jae Crowder scored 11 and Joe Ingles had 10 points and 10 assists. Favors made nine of 11 field goals and Gobert made 10 of 12.
The Jazz won for the fifth time in their last six games and the eighth time in the last 10 meetings with the Pelicans.
Julius Randle scored 20 points, Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis added 16 each, rookie Frank Jackson had 13 and Kenrich Williams 12 to lead the Pelicans.
The Jazz finished the first half on a 19-8 run to take a 58-47 halftime lead as the Pelicans were plagued by 10 first-half turnovers.
Mitchell scored seven quick points and the Jazz extended their lead to 69-51 early in the third quarter.
Utah led by 18 on two more occasions before Randle scored six points during a 10-0 run that pulled the Pelicans within 76-68.
Favors ended the run by making a dunk, but New Orleans closed within four points.
The Jazz scored the final five points of the period to take an 85-76 lead after three quarters.
Favors, who had the final four points of the third quarter, started the fourth-quarter scoring with a put-back and he added another basket as Utah opened a 93-78 lead.
The Pelicans got within 104-98, but they couldn’t get any closer.
Korver came off the bench to make all three of his shots, including two 3-pointers, and score eight as the Jazz took a 25-23 lead after the first quarter.
The score was tied five times early in the second quarter before Utah broke from the final tie with a 9-0 run that gave it a 48-39 lead.
The Jazz increased the lead to as many as 13 points before settling for a 58-47 lead.