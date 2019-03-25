Anthony Davis' intentions to leave the Pelicans have been clear for some time now, but team owner Gayle Benson weighed in for the first time on Monday.

Benson, speaking from the NFL owner's meetings, said she is disappointed, but wishes him the best of luck.

"He needs to do what's best for him," Benson said. "If he feels like he needs to leave, we understand. We're going to miss him. But again, we need to move on."

It's still not entirely clear where Davis could end up after his final season in New Orleans. He has previously said that the Boston Celtics are on his "list" and made comments about the perks of potentially playing for the Knicks.

Davis has continued to play limited time for the Pelicans.

“My job is to play basketball,” Davis said in February. "The fans can have whatever opinion they want. Hopefully it’s a good opinion, but if not, I’ll understand.”