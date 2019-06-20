NO.pelicansgm.041819.cg_6.JPG
After Thursday night’s latest blockbuster trade with the Atlanta Hawks just an hour before the start of the 2019 NBA draft, the Pelicans landed yet another potential first-round pick to add to their haul from the team’s trade on Saturday with the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis.

Along with Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart and several future first-round picks, the Pelicans previously pulled in Thursday night’s No. 4 pick, which they traded to Atlanta for the 2019 No. 8, No. 17 and No. 35 picks to go with a 2020 top-10 protected first round pick from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

That 2020 pick means the Pelicans will add a first-round pick next year if the Cavaliers either make the playoffs or end up in the lottery and fall outside the top 10. If that pick does not convey in 2020, the Pelicans will pick second-round picks in 2021 and 2022.

Should New Orleans end up with that 2020 first-round pick from Cleveland, they will have potential stakes in the first round of drafts for the next six years. Along with that 2020 pick from the Cavs, the Pelicans picked up the following future first-round draft pick assets from the Lakers in the Davis trade:

-2021 top-eight protected pick, or a 2022 unprotected pick

-2023 pick swap with the Lakers

2024 unprotected pick they can delay until 2025 if they choose

