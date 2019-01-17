OAKLAND, Calif. — There are no moral victories in the NBA, but some losses are more easily accepted than others.
Take, for example, the Pelicans’ 147-140 loss to the two-time defending NBA champion Warriors on Wednesday night.
New Orleans tied a franchise record with 19 3-pointers. It tied a season mark with 36 assists. It led by as many as 17 points. It got a typically impressive performance from Anthony Davis (30 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists) and a much-needed boost off the bench from Nikola Mirotic (29 points, including six 3-pointers).
“I don’t see any shame in playing the NBA champs to the point where a few plays here and there made a difference in the game,” New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said. “I don’t get anything out of a loss, but I do think we competed at a very high level.
“If we can do this against this team, we should be able to do it with anyone else in the league.”
The Pelicans play the fourth game of their five-game road trip Friday night in Portland, and they’ll be thankful they don’t have to face Stephen Curry. The Warriors’ guard poured in a game-high 41 points Wednesday.
Curry went 9-for-17 from beyond the arc, including 7-for-8 in the third quarter. He became the first player in NBA history to hit at least 8 3-pointers in three consecutive games.
Some of his long-distance buckets against the Pelicans were of the I-can’t-believe-he’s-shooting-from-that-far variety.
“What are you going to do when Stephen makes shots like that?” asked New Orleans guard Jrue Holiday, who had 25 points and seven assists.
Mirotic said that Curry “is the best shooter in the history of basketball. … We were doubling him. … Anthony (Davis) is a huge guy but it didn’t matter. Stephen was in the zone.”
Mirotic also seemed to be in a pretty good zone, especially in the first half when he scored 21 points. The Pelicans’ forward recently missed 12 games because of an ankle injury. In the two games prior to Wednesday, Mirotic had gone a combined 3-for-11 from the floor, including 1-for-8 from beyond the arc.
“Lately he’s been hesitant, not really being himself,” Davis said of Mirotic, “and tonight he just came and played. He got back to his old ways.”
Said Mirotic: “It was important for me to get back that confidence.”
As of Thursday morning, New Orleans (21-24) was 3½ games out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Though Wednesday’s result won’t help the Pelicans, the way they played for much of the night against Golden State could help them.
“I think it is a good gauge to see what it takes to be a championship team,” Gentry said.
Said Mirotic: “If we continue to work the same way we are working right now, we will be fine.”
Notes: The Warriors tied their franchise mark with 24 3-pointers and the two teams combined to set the NBA record with 43 3s. Golden State and the Kings had set the mark of 41 on Jan. 5 in Sacramento. … Pelicans general manager Dell Demps was scheduled to have his No. 5 jersey retired by his alma mater, Pacific, at halftime of its game against the University of San Francisco on Thursday night. Demps was a swingman for the Tigers in the late 1980s and early ’90s. Pacific is in Stockton, Calif., about a 90-minute drive from Oakland. … The Warriors make their lone appearance in New Orleans this season April 9. It’s the Pelicans’ final game of the regular season.