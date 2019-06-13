Todd Graffagnini is gearing up to transition from being the voice of the Green Wave to being the play-by-play voice for the Pelicans radio network, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Graffagnini has called Tulane baseball since 1992 and Green Wave men's basketball and football since 2007. He is reportedly taking over for Sean Kelley, who will move to a national outlet after this summer.

While at Tulane, Graffagnini has called a number of memorable games, especially the baseball team's 6-5 victory over Ole Miss in the Oxford regional in 2016. Catcher Jake Rogers hit an epic ninth-inning home run to eliminate the top-seeded host Ole Miss.

Hear some of his highlights below.

Can't see below? click here

Can't see below? click here