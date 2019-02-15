Despite the turmoil that has engulfed the New Orleans Pelicans over the past few weeks regarding the team's future without star forward Anthony Davis, owner Gayle Benson still has high expectations for the team moving forward.

Those expectations are coupled with Benson assuring fans she will provide "any, and all, resources" to the team in her first statement since the team parted ways with former general manager Dell Demps.

Demps' departure was announced Friday morning, first reported by ESPN. He served as the Pelicans general manager since 2010. In her statement Friday, Benson thanked Demps for his "tireless work and commitment" to the Pelicans during his tenure.

"As difficult as these decisions are, my responsibility is to provide the leadership and resources necessary to deliver a winning team to our fans and community," Benson said in a statement. "I take that responsibility seriously and would like to assure our fans that I am prepared to provide any, and all, resources to compete for championships.

"My expectations, and the expectations of our fans, are that this team will compete at a high level for the remainder of the season. While we still have many more critical decisions to make when this season comes to an end, I am focused on making sure we are properly positioned to succeed and that we are headed in the right direction."

Benson's first move toward fulfilling her promise was naming Danny Ferry, who has worked as a special adviser to the Pelicans for the past three seasons, as the interim general manager.

The team's changes come right as the all-star break begins, one day after the Pelicans beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-122 on Thursday night in the Smoothie King Center.

Davis, who requested a trade from the Pelicans before the trade deadline, stirred up more controversy when he was shown on the game broadcast leaving the arena along with agent Rich Paul after injuring his shoulder in the first half.

Pelicans ownership was reportedly "livid" when Davis' exit was broadcast, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.