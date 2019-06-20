After a massive trade with the Hawks that included sending the No. 4 pick to Atlanta, the New Orleans Pelicans selected Jaxson Hayes with the No. 8-overall pick in Thursday night's NBA draft.

Less than an hour after taking former Duke freshman phenom Zion Williamson with the first-overall selection, the Pelicans added Hayes, a center out of the University of Texas. That No. 8 pick came to New Orleans after a draft-night deal with the Hawks that flipped the Lakers' No. 4 pick that the Pelicans had picked up from this weekend's blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis.

Another massive trade for Pelicans: No. 4 pick sent to Hawks for trio of first-rounders The New Orleans Pelicans are at it again. After shipping Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster deal, the team has now acqui…

In Thursday's trade, the Pelicans also picked up tonight's No. 17 and No. 35 picks from Atlanta, along with Cleveland's 2020 top 10-protected selection.

In return, the Hawks picked up that No. 4 pick they turned into Virginia's De'Andre Hunter, along with tonight's No. 57 pick, a future second-round selection and Solomon Hill, who has one more year left on his current contract.

Hayes, listed at 6 foot 11 inches and 220 pounds, spent one year at Texas, averaging 10 points, 5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the 32 games he played, starting in 21 of them. He was named the Big 12's Rookie of the year, along with racking up conference Second Team, All-Defense and All-Freshman team honors.

Hayes continues a tradition of former Longhorns post players drafted in the first round over the last several years, following in the footsteps of the Orlando Magic's Mohamed Bamba (2018), the Brooklyn Nets' Jarrett Allen (2017), the Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner (2015) and the Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (2011)

Thursday night's trade with Atlanta gave the Pelicans three first-round picks in just one year, a massive change to the team's draft tendencies under former GM Dell Demps. Dating back to 2012, when the Pelicans drafted Davis and fellow first-rounded Austin Rivers, New Orleans had drafted and kept just three first-round picks in those seven drafts.