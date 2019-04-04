Pelicans Bulls Basketball
New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis stands near the bench before an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Chicago.

 David Banks

The NBA announced Thursday evening that they've fined Pelicans forward Anthony Davis $15,000 for an obscene gesture directed at a fan.

The incident took place as Davis walked off the court after the Pelicans' 115-109 home loss Wednesday to the Charlotte Hornets.

The six-second video clip that began circulating on Twitter late Wednesday night from @TheNBACentral shows Davis walking off the court, looking over at someone in the stands and flipping someone off before high-fiving a few more and walking into the tunnel out of view.

Davis has missed the last four games due to back spasms, though the organization has not said that they have officially shut the All-Star down for the remainder of the season. The Pelicans have three games left in the regular season, including the season finale at home Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors. 

This is Davis' second fine from the league this season, after he was docked $50,000 for his public trade request that initially came from his agent Rich Paul back on Jan. 28.

