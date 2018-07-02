It came out of nowhere, hitting Pelicans' fans smack in the face like a Rajon Rondo no-look pass that you never saw coming.
Rondo is headed to the Los Angeles Lakers, joining LeBron James in a move that will put two of the higher basketball IQs in the NBA on the same team.
Pelicans' fans were hoping Rondo would be back for a second season. Instead, the 12-year veteran point guard agreed to a 1-year, $9 million dollar deal Monday.
His move to greener pastures (well, in this case purple and gold) surely leaves the Pelicans feeling blue.
No, Rondo wasn't on the all-NBA team like Anthony Davis nor on the all-defensive team like Jrue Holiday and AD.
But boy was he a key cog in the wheel.
He was the glue.
So Monday's news that the glue is now gone is a big blow for a franchise that seemed headed in the right direction at the end of this past season.
Rondo leaves one of this past season's MVP finalists (Davis) to join another one in LeBron.
He also leaves a giant void in the Pelicans offense.
Rondo was the engine, especially during the postseason when, like he has so often done in his career, hit another gear.
He hated the whole "Playoff Rondo" nickname that kept popping up, but it was true.
He's a big reason the Pelicans enjoyed one of their most successful seasons ever and made it to the second round of the playoffs.
The Pelicans are losing a guy who averaged 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 8.2 assists in just more than 26 points per game. The playoff numbers, where he played seven more minutes per game, ballooned to 10.3 points and 12.2 assists and 7.6 rebounds.
He made those around him better.
But his absence will be about much more than just those numbers.
It'll be his leadership too.
His teammates believed in him, often raving about the difference maker that he was.
The coaches believed in him too.
Alvin Gentry often talked about how much easier Rondo, a coach on the floor, made his job.
All those concerns this time a year ago when general manager Dell Demps first signed Rondo were dismissed.
Skeptics about the signing were concerned about Rondo's baggage in previous places, thinking he'd be a cancer in the locker room.
As far as I know, that was never the case.
(Well, unless you count the lengthy amount of time Rondo would make reporters wait in the locker room to interview him after a game).
But once he talked, you always got some insight or that you probably wouldn't have got from anyone else in the locker room.
He knows the game like the back of his hand, the results of being a basketball nerd who studied practices and game films on the iPad that he carried whenever he left the locker room.
Now he's left the Pelicans' locker room for the final time.
The news came less than 24 hours after the Pelicans signed New Orleans native Elfrid Payton.
At the time, many expected Payton to be Rondo's point backup.
Al Collins, who coached Payton at John Ehret High School, thought the signing was a perfect fit for his former player that he started calling "Baby Rondo" during his senior year of high school.
"Hopefully he can learn as much as he can from Rondo," Collins said late Sunday night.
Nope.
"Baby Rondo" won't get to because the real Rondo is a Laker now.
And he leaves some giant shoes for someone to try to fill.