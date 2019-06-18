In a matter of months, Zion Williamson will light up New Orleans like no one ever has.

For as long as the 18-year-old’s YouTube highlight reel has been rolling, coaches, fellow players, analysts and even scientists have been tasked with finding another player to compare to the phenom from Duke. But that method of analysis constricts a freakish athlete with an alleged 45-inch vertical leap that no sized box can contain.

“There has never been a player like him that played at any level,” said Jay Bilas, an ESPN college basketball analyst, in a Monday conference call with media about Thursday’s NBA draft. “With certain skills, maybe there’s certain players you can compare him to, but there’s never been a package of skills in that body with that explosive athleticism.”

Some of Williamson’s unique skill set came naturally. His mother, Sharonda Sampson, was a 5-foot-10 track and field star at Livingston College, and his father, Lateef, played college football at North Carolina State. As a high school freshman at Spartanburg (South Carolina) Day School, Williamson was a 6-foot-3, 175-pound point guard who, with his abilities as a ball-handler, already was starting to look the part of a special college prospect.

“We’d always trained him as a point guard," said his high school coach, Lee Sartor. "I still remember how much we worked on dribble combinations in-and-out, the crossover, between-the-legs, working on spin moves and pro hopes."

That became crucial when, in just over a year’s time, Williamson hit a massive growth spurt, eventually gaining more than 100 pounds while adding four more inches to his frame. He became the perfect example of the en vogue “point-center” — with the leverage to make moves on the block and the ball-handling skill his high school coach said reminded him of former left-handed NBA guard Kenny Anderson.

Sartor adds that Williamson’s unique drive at a young age helped him hold onto those handles.

“When you see young people start growing, they physically have to get used to the new size, and a lot of times they get goofy,” Sartor said. “But Zion was always in the gym as he was growing and getting taller and bigger, so even when he might lose something, he’d pick it right back up as his body changed.”

Tim Allerton, who has a doctorate in exercise physiology from LSU and is an adjunct exercise science instructor at Tulane, has only watched Williamson from afar. But he agrees with Sartor.

“Ball-handling, skill-set wise, is one of those things that’s ingrained at a bio-mechanical level,” Allerton said. “He’s not going to lose and only will retain that as long as he keeps playing basketball, in a lot of ways similar to Anthony Davis. He was once a backcourt guy as a guard, and when he grew several inches, those skills translated over.”

+11 Building a winner: How Pelicans' David Griffin became the NBA's king of culture change David Griffin didn’t have to take the long road. Hell, Griffin didn’t have to take the road at all. But in this basketball savant’s life, ther…

One of the best examples of Williamson’s sophisticated ball-handling skills came on Jan. 22, when Duke played Pittsburgh with starting point guard Tre Jones out with a right shoulder injury for the second consecutive game. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski decided to make his 285-pound power forward, who averaged 2.4 turnovers and just 2.1 assists for the whole season, the Blue Devils’ primary ball-handler.

It worked. Williamson recorded his season-high seven assists, turned the ball over just twice and scored 25 points on 11-of-13 shooting.

Williamson continued to find opportunities to flourish with the ball in his hand, even while Duke ranked 327th out of the 353 Division I basketball teams in 3-point shooting percentage.

Without any real threat from beyond the arc, Williamson still averaged 1.329 points per possession in transition offense through February, according to Synergy, putting him in the 89th percentile in college basketball. In other words, opponents had every reason to close in on him driving to the hoop, and he still scored nearly three-quarters of the time on 2-pointers.

Zion Williamson in court over $100M threat, contract ending college eligibility without notice Days before he can become the New Orleans Pelicans draft choice at No. 1, Zion Williamson is battling over a contract that led to a $100 milli…

In Zion Williamson contract fight, agency says family knew terms, 'intentionally' broke deal Less than a day after news broke of presumptive No. 1-overall NBA draft pick Zion Williamson battling breach of contract claims and the threat…

This year, Williamson had the best season scoring inside the 3-point line in men’s college basketball since at least the 1992-93 season, shooting at a clip of 74.7 percent, edging out the likes of Michigan’s Chris Webber (67.9 percent, ’92-93) and other dominant Duke big men like Carlos Boozer (66.7, ’01-02) and future Pelicans teammate Jahlil Okafor (66.4, ’14-15).

Additionally, the presumptive No. 1 pick put together men’s college basketball’s highest player efficiency rating (40.8) since 2009-10 and the highest overall plus-minus (20.0) since 2010-11, according to Basketball Reference.

Part of that impact in the paint may just come from the sheer size and force of Williamson and the willingness for defenders to just get out of the way. Even though much of his game takes place close to the basket, Williamson drew just 14 charges in 33 collegiate games.

In a story from The Wall Street Journal, Eric Goff, a physicist at the University of Lynchburg, estimated that the maximum force taken during a Williamson charge was roughly the same as that experienced during a head-on collision with a Jeep driving 10 mph.

“It’s not just the body, but it’s the way he plays and the power he plays with,” said an NBA scout who isn’t in position to draft Williamson. “It’s the uniqueness. That’s what makes him a very special player.”

Williamson can morph into whatever the Pelicans might need on the floor at any given time — a rim protector, a fast-break leader, an on-ball defender or a dunking highlight machine who would be a promotional department’s dream.

And though he made his name with the latter, racking up 3.3 million followers on Instagram along the way, Williamson has said he doesn’t want to be seen solely as a big man that forces even the casual basketball fan to leap off their couch in amazement with each forceful slam.

Can't see video below? Click here.

“They don’t realize he had to dribble past two or three guys, get to his spot, elevate and finish with the ball,” Sartor said. “They don’t see his ability to set up his teammates and make the right pass, or how he’s so often in the right position on defense. You don’t get to be the type of player he is by doing one thing good.”

In an interview with GQ this season, Williamson added: “For a while I wouldn’t want to dunk in the layup line. Coach K, he talked to me about it. My parents also. Like, I wouldn’t be at Duke if all I could do was dunk. Duke recruits the best basketball players. They don’t recruit dunkers or highlight-makers.”

Quite possibly, Williamson’s most jaw-dropping play during his lone college basketball season didn’t even come on offense.

It came at eventual national champion Virginia on Feb. 9. Duke led 68-61 with 4:39 to go. With LeBron James sitting courtside, Virginia's likely lottery pick De’Andre Hunter had spotted up for a seemingly open corner 3-pointer.

With the ball already on the way from a cross-court pass from Virginia’s Jay Huff, Williamson stood on the opposite side of the paint, nearly 38 feet away. In just over one second, while Hunter put up a shot that could have cut Duke’s lead to four, Williamson cleared every inch and sent the ball soaring into the stands. He traveled 15 feet in the air alone, all without fouling Hunter.

“Just doing the eye test, that combination of size and explosive ability is just physically impressive,” said Allerton, the science instructor.

Perhaps facts and numbers do better to illustrate Williamson's ability than any string of adjectives. At this year’s NBA combine, which Williamson and some other projected top picks didn’t attend, each player with a top-three max vertical leap — Jalen Lecque (43 inches), Jordan Bone (42.5) and Jaylen Hands (41.5) — weighed less than 185 pounds, a full 100 fewer than Williamson, whose leap topped them all at 45 inches late last year. That's nearly 10 inches higher than the average small forward measured at the combine over the past 30 years.

“Very simply, everyone has to overcome the force of gravity, and then their own body weight,” Allerton explained. “Anyone that can elevate to that level, you’re impressed by that, but he just looks different.”

Allerton calculated that the force from one Zion-ic leap generates 10,000 watts of energy — enough to power a 100-watt light bulb for more than four days straight.

Talk about a bright future.

“I think Zion realizes it’s going to be a challenge,” Sartor said. “But at the same time, he understands he has the ability to be successful at that level. While he may have to guard other pros, they’re still going to have to find a way to guard him.”