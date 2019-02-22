Previously, on "As the Pelicans Turn"....
Anthony Davis, with an apparent shoulder injury, was seen leaving the Smoothie King Center with agent Rich Paul during the second half of a game.
About 12 hours later, general manager Dell Demps was fired and quickly replaced by Danny Ferry, who has served as a consultant for the past three seasons.
The next day in Charlotte for the NBA All-Star Game, Davis spoke to the media, elaborating on his trade requests that became public back on Jan. 28.
“All 29 teams are on my list," Davis said when asked about possible places he'd like to be traded to.
There are 30 teams in the NBA.
Davis wants to play for one of the other 29, not the one he currently plays for; not the one he suited up for on Friday night when he scored 15 points and grabbed 8 rebounds in a 126-111 loss to the Indiana Pacers.
So that brings us to Saturday, easily this soap opera's mostly highly-anticipated episode of the season when LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers come to town.
As of Friday afternoon, the cheapest ticket on SeatGeek was going for $74 in the upper level. One ambitious seller was asking for $702 for a courtside seat.
It's the hottest ticket in town since the Saints vs. Rams NFC championship game. The difference is that fans won't have to wait until the final minute of the game for any drama.
The drama for this one has been building up for the last 26 days, ever since Davis let the Pelicans (and then everybody else) know that he wanted out.
But really, it started way before that, back in September when Davis switched agents, leaving Thad Foucher and inking with Rich Paul, who also represents James.
Davis purchased a house in Los Angeles just two months prior to that, so the wheels seemed to be in motion for Bron and the Brow to someday join forces in Hollywood.
When the trade request became public, the Lakers offered the Pelicans pretty much everyone on their roster not named LeBron.
No deal was made and the trade deadline passed.
But the bitterness between the franchises in this sports reality show didn't.
Lakers president Magic Johnson said the trade negotiations between the two teams weren't in good faith. He wasn't happy that some of the trade proposals became public.
Fans of the two franchises are still bickering as well, going back and forth on social media.
Expect some of that same hostility to carry over into Saturday's game. Both players wearing No. 23 jerseys will hear their share of boos.
Davis, assuming the Pelicans don't sit him out for this one, will get even more than the ones that rang down through the Smooothie King Center before the All-Star break.
James will hear them every time he touches the ball, too, despite what figures to be a large contingency of Lakers/Bron fans doing their best to drown out those boos. (Oh, and there are the subplots too, with Lakers guard Rajon Rondo and Pelicans forward Julius Randle both playing against the teams they played for this time a year ago.)
The folks in New Orleans will do their best to make James' trip to NOLA just as miserable as his previous ones.
The last time James won a game in New Orleans, he was playing with the Miami Heat, the Pelicans were called the Hornets, and the Smoothie King Center was called New Orleans Arena.
That was way back in March 2013 when James and Heat teammates Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and Ray Allen beat the Hornets. Since then, the Pelicans have held serve at home, winning the past five games against King James (one in his final season with the Heat and the previous four with the Cavaliers).
Davis was a 19-year-old rookie settling into his new home the last time LeBron won in New Orleans.
Much has changed since then. He'll turn 26 in two weeks and his new home will soon be in one of 29 other cities.
That place could be L.A., where the Pelicans just so happen to play the Lakers again on Wednesday. You'll have to tune in for next week's episode for that one.
But first things first: Saturday's episode of "As the Pelicans Turn."