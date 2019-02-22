LOS ANGELES LAKERS

Does Anthony Davis want to play for the Lakers? That's unknown. What isn't is how LeBron James would feel about the star center joining him out on the west coast.

"That would be amazing," James said in a report by ESPN in December, regarding how he'd feel if the Lakers landed Davis in a trade. "That would be amazing, like, duh. That would be incredible."

The rumors of Davis' interest in joining an L.A. team run back through his purchase of a $7.5 million home outside Los Angeles last July, and as recently as his change in agents to Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who also represents James. Paul released Davis' demands for a trade Monday morning.

Reports indicated any trade with Los Angeles would likely include Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball, the back-to-back No. 2 overall picks in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

The Lakers' young talent also includes rookie Josh Hart and second-year player Kyle Kuzma. Los Angeles has just one pick in the 2019, their own first-rounder.

Kushner: Anthony Davis to Lakers? Too early to buy into hype but all eyes on Pelicans' game in LA