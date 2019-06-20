It was a long wait, but the Pelicans have made their fourth pick in the NBA draft, taking Marcos Louzada Silva at No. 35 overall.

The No. 35 pick was acquired by the Pelicans earlier in the night before the draft when New Orleans traded the No. 4 overall pick — along with Solomon Hill, a No. 57 pick and a future second-rounder — for Atlanta's No. 8, No. 17 and No. 35 picks. The Pelicans also received a top-10 protected 2020 first-round pick that belonged to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the deal.

Another massive trade for Pelicans: No. 4 pick sent to Hawks for trio of first-rounders The New Orleans Pelicans are at it again. After shipping Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster deal, the team has now acqui…

Silva, a 6-foot-5-inch shooting guard from Brazil, is a 19-year-old prospect who impressed scouts with his outside shooting ability in practices at the Nike Hoop Summit in April before the draft.

ESPN analysts said his closest NBA comparison is former Pelicans sharpshooter Anthony Morrow, and also referred to him as the "Brazilian Josh Hart" — who was recently traded to New Orleans from the Los Angeles Lakers as part of the blockbuster Anthony Davis deal.

Check back for updates.