Zion Williamson’s reputation as the most-hyped NBA rookie in more than a decade has started to take shape.

The Pelicans future star forward has already sold more Nike NBA jerseys and official t-shirts than any other player in league history in the first five days after he was drafted, according to Fanatics, the sports-licensing company who operates the NBA’s online store and physical location on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

In fact, the 6-foot-7 285-pound former Duke phenom moved more merchandise than the entire 2018 first round combined in the same time frame a year ago. And according to the report, Williamson’s former Blue Devil teammate R.J. Barrett, who was taken third-overall by the Knicks last Thursday, also broke the record for early jersey and t-shirt sales previously held by 2017 Lakers second-overall pick Lonzo Ball, who was traded to the Pelicans less than two weeks ago in the deal that sent Anthony Davis to Los Angeles.

Pending the release of the Pelicans and Knicks official Summer League teams, the pair of former teammates and roommates during their freshmen seasons at Duke are scheduled to square off in the opening-day prime time Summer League contest at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

When asked about the potential matchup over the weekend at the Goretti Playground court dedication, this year’s No. 1 pick said he was motivated and ready to faceoff against Barrett in his first official pro sports on-court action, as they continue to duel in merchandise sales.

“It’s gonna be great. You know, we’re both competitive and will go at each other,” he said. “But we both understand that whoever’s team wins that day wins that matchup.”