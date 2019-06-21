After being drafted on Thursday, Zion Williamson and his mother, Sharonda Sampson, shared a tearful moment together on live television.

On Friday, his stepfather, Lee Anderson, got his own emotional moment with the 18-year-old phenom near the end of the newest Pelican's introductory news conference, thanking everyone involved with welcoming his son to New Orleans.

"On behalf of my family, I just want to say thank you to all of you who have anything to do with that," Anderson said. "and Zion's stay in this city will be well worth it."

The best part of Anderson's closing statements, however, might be how he saw Willamson's time in New Orleans coming well before the Pelicans won the lottery.

Anderson said he and Williamson talked before the lottery took place on May 14, telling him that he thought New Orleans would be a "great place" for him to land. From there, Anderson said, God worked the rest out.

"Zion and I had this conversation about playing in New Orleans before the lottery," Anderson said. "Nobody in the world knew that, but we had this conversation."

The comment is just the latest to fly in the face of suggestions that Williamson might not be happy with landing in New Orleans. Almost as soon as the Pelicans won the lottery, media reports surfaced claiming that Williamson would possibly choose to go back to college over playing for the Pelicans.

Anderson quickly put that thought to rest, though, in a May 16 interview during ESPN 104.5's "Off The Bench" program, saying the thought was "nothing we have even considered."

Zion back to Duke? Not 'even considered,' stepdad says; family 'excited' for N.O., Pelicans future If there was an attempt to pump the brakes on the idea of Zion Williamson to the Pelicans with the No. 1 pick, the Duke superstar's stepfather…

"We’re excited about that. One thing that Zion has always been taught: You accept the things that you can’t change, you change the things that you can change. And this is one of the things that he had nothing to do with," Anderson said. "It’s the process of the NBA and certainly we’re excited about the Crescent City down there in New Orleans."

You can watch Anderson's latest comments in admiration of New Orleans below.

Can't see tweet below? Click here.

Emotional message from @Zionwilliamson’s stepfather, Lee Anderson, to close out the press conference #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/a173TA4mt9 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) June 21, 2019

MORE ZION COVERAGE:

'Let's dance': Pelicans select Zion Williamson (finally) with No. 1 pick in NBA draft It’s so easy to look at Zion Williamson, his hulking 6-foot-7, 285-pound frame and forget what it took to get there, standing on stage shaking…

+2 Zion all smiles in New Orleans: Pelicans star talks 'family,' new phone, more in intro press conference Zion Williamson is larger than life on the basketball court, but on Friday afternoon in New Orleans -- he showed off his equally outsized pers…