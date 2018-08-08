Pelicans fans can finally mark their calendar.

At least for two nights.

The New Orleans Pelicans open the 2018-19 season by facing last year’s No. 1 seed, the Houston Rockets, on Oct. 17 in the Toyota Center for a nationally televised game on ESPN.

Months later, the Pelicans will get another national television spot, traveling to Memphis for a 4:30 p.m. matchup against the Grizzlies on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 21.

The NBA released the schedule for premier date national television games on Wednesday afternoon, which included opening week, Christmas Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The league will release the remainder of the 82-game schedule on Friday.

This is the first time the Pelicans have played a nationally televised season opener since 2015. It’s spurred by the team’s first playoff appearance since then, which was highlighted by a sweep over the Portland Trail Blazers prior to a five-game series loss to the eventual champion Golden State Warriors.

New Orleans has lost three consecutive season openers.