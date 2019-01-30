Baron Davis, who played two and a half seasons for the New Orleans Hornets in the early 2000s, took a shot at the city while discussing Anthony Davis trade rumors Tuesday night.

As a member of the Pelicans-Rockets pregame show on TNT, Baron Davis responded to fellow analyst Shaquille O'Neal's question about whether it'd be better to make $240 million playing in New Orleans or half that playing for the Lakers.

Report: Pelicans don't plan Anthony Davis trade before deadline -- unless they're 'overwhelmed' The chances that Pelicans superstar center Anthony Davis is traded before the Feb. 7 deadline are slim -- but never say never.

The question was in response to news Monday morning that Anthony Davis, through his agent Rich Paul, requested a trade from the team and that his preferred team is the Los Angeles Lakers.

Davis is set to become a free agent in the summer of 2020 but would have the option to sign a 5-year, $240 million dollar contract if he stayed with the Pelicans. He'd make much less than that if he went to another organization.

Baron Davis, a Los Angeles native, was quick to answer O'Neal's question about which he'd prefer.

Can't see the video below? Click here.

"I'd rather have $120 (million) and live in LA than $240 (million in New Orleans)," he said.

Davis also went on in the show to say he doesn't see New Orleans as a basketball city and that the Pelicans organization hasn't given Anthony Davis the assets around him he needs to succeed.

Baron Davis played 135 games for the Hornets from 2002-2004 before going to the Golden State Warriors.