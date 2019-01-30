no.celebritynba.021817_057.JPG

West All-Star Baron Davis plays against East player Brandon Armstrong in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at the Superdome in New Orleans, La. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.

Baron Davis, who played two and a half seasons for the New Orleans Hornets in the early 2000s, took a shot at the city while discussing Anthony Davis trade rumors Tuesday night.

As a member of the Pelicans-Rockets pregame show on TNT, Baron Davis responded to fellow analyst Shaquille O'Neal's question about whether it'd be better to make $240 million playing in New Orleans or half that playing for the Lakers.

The question was in response to news Monday morning that Anthony Davis, through his agent Rich Paul, requested a trade from the team and that his preferred team is the Los Angeles Lakers.

Davis is set to become a free agent in the summer of 2020 but would have the option to sign a 5-year, $240 million dollar contract if he stayed with the Pelicans. He'd make much less than that if he went to another organization.

Baron Davis, a Los Angeles native, was quick to answer O'Neal's question about which he'd prefer.

"I'd rather have $120 (million) and live in LA than $240 (million in New Orleans)," he said.

Davis also went on in the show to say he doesn't see New Orleans as a basketball city and that the Pelicans organization hasn't given Anthony Davis the assets around him he needs to succeed.

Baron Davis played 135 games for the Hornets from 2002-2004 before going to the Golden State Warriors.

