Baron Davis, who played two and a half seasons for the New Orleans Hornets in the early 2000s, took a shot at the city while discussing Anthony Davis trade rumors Tuesday night.
As a member of the Pelicans-Rockets pregame show on TNT, Baron Davis responded to fellow analyst Shaquille O'Neal's question about whether it'd be better to make $240 million playing in New Orleans or half that playing for the Lakers.
The chances that Pelicans superstar center Anthony Davis is traded before the Feb. 7 deadline are slim -- but never say never.
The question was in response to news Monday morning that Anthony Davis, through his agent Rich Paul, requested a trade from the team and that his preferred team is the Los Angeles Lakers.
Davis is set to become a free agent in the summer of 2020 but would have the option to sign a 5-year, $240 million dollar contract if he stayed with the Pelicans. He'd make much less than that if he went to another organization.
Baron Davis, a Los Angeles native, was quick to answer O'Neal's question about which he'd prefer.
Can't see the video below? Click here.
"I'd rather have $120 (million) and live in LA than $240 (million in New Orleans)," he said.
Davis also went on in the show to say he doesn't see New Orleans as a basketball city and that the Pelicans organization hasn't given Anthony Davis the assets around him he needs to succeed.
Baron Davis played 135 games for the Hornets from 2002-2004 before going to the Golden State Warriors.
HOUSTON — After sending a loud message Monday that he wants out of New Orleans, Pelicans star Anthony Davis had a quiet Tuesday night in Houst…
Anthony Davis was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Tuesday afternoon because his agent made public trade demands.